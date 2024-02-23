In an electrifying twist during the ongoing Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2024, social media sensation Lele Pons stunned fans and fellow cast members as she made a surprise appearance in disguise, only to reveal her true identity in a jaw-dropping moment.

Pons, known for her vivacious online presence and participation in the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars, orchestrated a playful and unforgettable prank during the Hollywood, Florida stop on the tour. Sporting a fake beard, a nondescript hoodie, and a hat, Pons managed to blend into the crowd seamlessly, catching her former castmates off guard.

In a TikTok video shared by Pons, she can be seen mingling with the cast members, including Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, who appeared visibly shocked by the unexpected encounter.

As the interaction unfolds, Pons dramatically removes her hat to reveal her signature long blonde locks, followed by the reveal of shedding her fake beard, leaving the cast and audience alike in uproarious amazement.

The incident took place amid the ongoing excitement of the Dancing With the Stars Live 2024 tour, which promises fans an exhilarating showcase of dazzling performances by beloved professional dancers and celebrities from the hit television series.

DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong's wife, Brylee, posted a video to TikTok showcasing herself helping Pons pull off the prank.

The tour, which commenced on Jan. 11th at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, is set to conclude on March 27th at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

The tour features a star-studded lineup, including fan-favorite professionals Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

