Rita Moreno's grandson, Justin Fisher, has a bright future in journalism! The Fast X star brought her 24-year-old grandson in for a "Spilling the E-Tea" interview and the adorable duo answered everyone's burning questions.

Moreno, whose stage and screen career has spanned decades, joined ET to discuss her latest role in Fast X -- playing Abuela Toretto, the grandmother of Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and John Cena.

Starting off the interview, Rita asks Justin, "What is your favorite part of me being your grandma?" to which he sweetly answers, "Through all your fame and fortune, you have the biggest heart that I've encountered in my life. It's just been a pleasure getting to learn from you, from what you've done for the world and really what you did for me as a kid growing up. It's just a special relationship to have."

Of course, Justin had to grill Rita on why he's her favorite grandson. "Well, first of all, you're the firstborn. In a way, that's kind of easy to answer because you were the first," Rita said, noting that they both "adore" Justin's brother, Cameron. "I saw you being born -- I don't want to get graphic -- but my baby was having a baby, that absolutely knocks me out and it's something I will never get over."

Rita then asked Justin about the first time he realized his grandmother was famous. Justin explained it was when he was 11 or 12 years old and they attended the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. "I remember going down the street and everyone was cheering for you and dancing. The energy was so electric, and I just remember looking up at you [realizing] like you're famous," Justin says. "It was such a cool moment, I was like, 'Damn, my grandma's really cool.'"

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rita and Justin joked about him growing up playing with her Oscar -- which he dubbed the "little gold man" -- attending premieres together through the years and all the times he's name-dropped his award-winning grandma.

Praising his grandma's nature -- both on and off the screen -- Justin said he looks up to Rita for inspiration in his own career. "It's not the showbiz side, it's that, you know, you have tens of millions of people following your journey and your path and you've made differences in the world," he notes. "You've given people a light to follow and an inspiration and that's what I want to do, I want to make a light for people. I want people to look to me for answers for inspiration and for me that's mental health awareness at the end of the day."

In February, ET spoke with Rita and Justin at the premiere of 80 For Brady, and Justin revealed he had a hand in getting his grandmother cast in Fast X -- thanks to a meet-up with Vin Diesel at the premiere of West Side Story in 2021.

"[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he's so fond of my grandma," Justin recalled. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it's all tone.'"

Fast X is in theaters May 19.

