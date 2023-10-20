Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is apologizing to his friends. On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the 37-year-old reality star cried as he apologized to his former roommates for his behavior over the last couple of years.

Ronnie hadn't seen most of the cast -- which includes Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, or Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchi -- in two years, amid his battle with sobriety and mental health, his arrest for alleged domestic violence (he was ultimately not charged), and his fight for custody of his 5-year-old daughter, Ariana.

In a confessional ahead of the emotional conversation, Ronnie said, "Right now, I just have to be honest and open my heart, and hopefully good things will happen."

With that, Ronnie took out his notes and began apologizing to his one-time pals.

"Well obviously, I want to start by apologizing to you guys for my actions, for the things that I've done that have affected you," he said. "I've had a lot of time to reflect over the last two years. It's been a long journey. I take a lot of responsibility for the things I've done, not only in the last two years, but in the past before that. It wasn't the best version of me as a man, as a person, as a friend."

"For a long time, I thought that I was just hurting myself with the things that I was doing. I've come to realize that I was really hurting everyone around me that I love," Ronnie continued. "That's not something that I want to do. I love you guys like brothers and sisters. You're the closest thing I have besides my family. We've been through everything together, ups and downs and sideways and lefts and rights. I've missed a lot of you guys' journey in the last two years."

Ronnie broke down in tears, before admitting that "the last year I've lost a lot of what I loved."

"I feel like I lost you guys. I lost my job. I lost people that I love," he said. "It's just been a real eye opener for me and it's just something that I really am sorry for. I'm not perfect and some days are better than others. I do have bad days, but I'm working on that. I got a lot of help facing my issues. I'm doing everything that I can do to be better."

"I know we've had our ups and downs, but it really hurts me that I haven't been there for the last two years with you guys," Ronnie continued. "I know it's going to take a lot to rebuild our friendships. It will take a lot for you guys to trust me, because I know in the past that I've shown inconsistency. It's like, I'm good and then I'm bad, I'm good and then I'm bad. I don't want to put anyone around me through that anymore."

He began wrapping up his speech by telling the group, "I really do take responsibility for everything that has happened in my life. It's been my fault. It's been my actions. It's been my decisions. It's been on me."

"I understand you had to do what you had to do for yourselves and your families and I respect that," he said. "I just really do love you guys and I really would like to start making amends with you guys and enjoying life with you guys again. You guys are a huge part of my life and you will always be a huge part of my life."

The episode ended with Ronnie opening the floor to the group to air their grievances, a part of the conversation that will air on next week's episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.

