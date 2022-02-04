After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.

In the series, Jackson plays Ptolemy Grey, who Apple TV+ describes as “an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself.” As Grey, who suddenly finds himself without his caretaker, sinks deeper into dementia, he is assigned to the care of a teenager named Robyn (Dominique Fishback).

The two soon learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Grey’s memories, leading them on a journey of unexpected truths and revelations about the past, present and future.

Apple TV+

In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the series stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins and Omar Miller.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey marks Jackson’s second project with Apple TV+ after the 2020 film The Banker. The limited series will be followed by the actor’s second major TV series, Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey premieres Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

RELATED CONTENT

Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover to Receive Oscars at Governors Awards

Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Sing Ariana Grande in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Disney Plus Shares First Footage of 'Moon Knight,' 'Secret Invasion' & More



