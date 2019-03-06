Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are belting out Ariana Grande tunes (and sharing secrets) in a hilarious new episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

James Corden shared a lengthy promo for the upcoming new episode, which kicked off with the Captain Marvel co-stars hitting the road in an SUV, flipping on the radio and signing along to Grande's hit track "7 Rings."

From Larson's intense gaze (and awesome black turtleneck and silver pants combo) to Jackson's impressive commitment to the fun spirit of the tune, this looks like it could be one of the best Carpool Karaoke duets of the whole series.

However, the pair weren't content with simply singing some great pop singles.

After working side-by-side on the new superhero epic for months, they had some important questions for one another, and to keep each other honest, they agreed to get hooked up to a lie detector.

And what did we learn? Larson doesn't like Jackson's Kangol hats (even though she claims she does), Jackson loves the Larson's awesome Captain Marvel superhero suit, and the 70-year-old star apparently has no problem giving Larson acting notes (among other revelations).

Recently, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Larson about her new Marvel action epic, and the 29-year-old star revealed her deeply held love for Grande's new album, Thank U, Next.

"I've been listening to the Ariana Grande album on loop… I love it. I love every single song," Larson marveled. "I think it's so honest, and powerful, and it's fun to sing. It's got great dance songs, great ballads, I love Ariana."

Check out the video below to hear more from the celebrated Oscar winner.

Larson and Jackson's super fun SUV ride on Carpool Karaoke: The Series drops Friday on Apple TV. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8.

