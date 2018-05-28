Watch the First Promo for 'The Bachelor' Creator's New Show 'The Proposal' (Exclusive)
Becca Kufrin's season ofThe Bachelorette hasn't even premiered yet, and ABC is already doubling down on their summer of love.
The network announced a new series by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss -- and hosted by season five Bachelor Jesse Palmer -- last month, and now ET's got your first look at The Proposal!
The exclusive promo shows just what happens when daters compete in a "soulmate pageant" (according to Palmer).
Each hour of the 10-episode series will follow male or female daters as they try to woo a mystery suitor in different rounds. The "first impressions" round will kick off the show, followed by a beachwear round. Next, they'll have to answer the mystery suitors' most pressing romantic questions, before trying to win over a trusted family member.
The mystery suitor will whittle down the group round after round, leaving them with two final daters -- and perhaps one proposal. Watch the promo above.
The pageant-style shows seems to have a few similarities to Fleiss' 2000 Fox reality special, Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire? These days, of course, his biggest project is The Bachelor franchise.
The Proposal premieres Monday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, after The Bachelorette.
RELATED CONTENT:
Becca Kufrin Reveals Why She Applied for 'The Bachelor'
'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reveals She Fell in Love With 2 Men (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reacts to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announcing His Wedding Date Right Before Her Premiere