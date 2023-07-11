Tiffany Haddish is getting spooky with ET. Ahead of the release of Haddish's Haunted Mansion movie later this month, ET's Kevin Frazier went on a tour of haunted New Orleans with the actress.

While walking through a cemetery, Haddish told ET why she initially believed her real-life house was haunted.

"My house, I just bought this house not too long ago. It was built in 1923. It's an old house. It's almost 100 years old," she said. "When I first went in there, I was hearing stuff and my dog was barking at the walls and I was like, 'Oh, this house haunted. It's old. Let me burn some sage, whatever.' Then all of a sudden I would smell things like, 'What is that smell? Eh, what is that?'"

It wasn't spirits that were responsible for the sounds and odors, though.

"Turns out, rats," Haddish said, before joking, "Got me an exterminator. I was about to get an exorcism in there and get that house cleaned, get spirits cleaned out, but then found out it was rats."

It's not just in her personal life that Haddish has some supernatural activity. In Haunted Mansion, which is believed to be based on New Orleans' Morris-Israel House, she stars as a medium named Harriet.

"It looks like there's something going on in there," Haddish told ET as she walked up to the spooky home. "I mean, the windows is way too long for me. I'm not going to lie to you. And that front door is way long too. It gives me the heebie-jeebies a little bit."

Visit www.anansisdaughters.com for more information and to book your own walking tour. Haunted Mansion will hit theaters July 28.

