Tyler Cameron is back on reality TV -- this time, however, he’s not looking for love. He’s building dog houses. The former Bachelorette contestant and general contractor has teamed up with interior designer Delia Kenza for the unscripted Quibi series Barkitecture, which sees them making the “most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable.”

And not only do they have to make their four-legged clients happy, but their luxurious designs have to satisfy the wants of their celebrity owners, including Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rumor Willis, and more.

“Dog parents unite to spoil your fur babies!” Cameron joked on Instagram while sharing the trailer for the series.

The 27-year-old TV personality previously revealed his involvement on the show earlier this year by sharing selfies with his rescue pup, Harley. “Excited to share that I’m hosting Barkitecture with the amazing Delia Kenza,” he captioned his fur-filled pics. “We built some of the most insane dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction.”

Debuting May 1, Barkitecture joins an expansive list of new and original programming currently streaming on Quibi, including the return of Reno 911, a travel series starring Joe Jonas, Chrissy Teigen’s courtroom antics and much more. Check out ET’s guide to the hottest shows on the mobile streaming platform to find out what’s worth watching.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Poke Fun at Dating Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tyler Cameron Reacts to Fans Joking He's the Father of Pregnant Gigi Hadid's Child

Hannah Brown Says She's Single After Month-Long Quarantine With Tyler Cameron

Peter Weber Addresses Criticism After Tyler Cameron Jokingly Slams His TikToks

Related Gallery