Sales & Deals

Waterpik Water Flossers Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Waterpik Water Flosser
Waterpik
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:47 PM PDT, October 30, 2023

Amazon is taking money off four best-selling Waterpik water flossers to making flossing easier.

There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing major discounts during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. You can save up to 40% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.

Shop Waterpik Deals

Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.

You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is currently marked down as part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon Holiday beauty deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser

The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.

$100 $73

Shop Now

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser

The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe.

$90 $70

Shop Now

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation.

$200 $126

Shop Now

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser
Amazon

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser

Get professional grade cleaning with this Waterpik ION flosser as it features enhanced pressure with 10 settings unlike the handheld ones.

$100 $70

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Early: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Fragrances and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Shop Early: Save on Skincare, Makeup, Fragrances and More

The Best Deals on Gifts and Stocking Stuffers to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Gifts

The Best Deals on Gifts and Stocking Stuffers to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

The 22 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2023

Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2023

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Sales & Deals

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Save Up to 50% On Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Beauty & Wellness

Save Up to 50% On Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

TikTok's Favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is Less Than $30 Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

TikTok's Favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer Is Less Than $30 Right Now

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2023

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2023

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are Almost 40% Off at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are Almost 40% Off at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 40% Off Right Now for Amazon Beauty Haul 2023

Beauty & Wellness

Cosrx's Best-Selling Snail Mucin Essence Is 40% Off Right Now for Amazon Beauty Haul 2023

Tags: