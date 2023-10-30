Amazon is taking money off four best-selling Waterpik water flossers to making flossing easier.
There's no need to lie to your dentist about flossing anymore because game-changing Waterpik water flossers are seeing major discounts during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. You can save up to 40% on four impressive Waterpik devices that use water pressure to deep clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth.
Being told you need to floss more can seem like a hassle, but that's where the Waterpik Water Flosser can help. The brand says that Waterpik water flossers remove up to 99.9% of plaque and are up to 50% more effective than your average dental floss for improving gum health.
You don't have to spend a fortune to secure Waterpik's most advanced water flosser ever. With over 85,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is currently marked down as part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. It even comes with seven detachable flosser heads to meet the needs of different family members and features 10 pressure settings.
Ahead, shop all the best Amazon Holiday beauty deals on Waterpik water flossers to save time and money on improving your oral health.
Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser
The Aquarius Water Flosser is the most advanced water flosser ever. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.
Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser
The Cordless Slide Professional is the go anywhere, store anywhere water flosser. The convenient design slides to 50% of its size for easy storage and travel. It features ultra quiet operation and is shower safe.
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
The Sonic-Fusion is the best solution for fast, easy, and effective brushing and flossing. It provides a complete clean between teeth and below gumlines — now with up to 2X the bristle tip speed, high/low brush settings, and quiet operation.
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser
Get professional grade cleaning with this Waterpik ION flosser as it features enhanced pressure with 10 settings unlike the handheld ones.
