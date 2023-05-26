If you ready to upgrade your living space for the summer season, Wayfair it hosting its huge Memorial Day Sale with thousands of can't-miss home, appliance and furniture deals. The Wayfair Memorial Day sale is offering massive savings up to 70% off living room furniture, appliances, dining tables, desks, home decor and more. Having only until May 31 to shop these epic furniture deals, we've rounded up the best discounts to score this weekend.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup, a spacious fridge or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great Memorial Day furniture and applaince deals, shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive summer savings. Ahead, check out our top picks for appliance, furniture and mattress deals from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale to make your home refresh as simple as can be.

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Wayfair Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 70% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more. $94 $70 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $1,039 $355 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Memorial Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $470 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

