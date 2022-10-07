It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Target Deal Days, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. And Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season early with a 5 Days of Deals sale.

Now through Tuesday, October 11, no matter what you need for your home, you can get it for up to 80% off during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals. There are major discounts on sofas, accent pillows, beds, mattresses, TV stands, area rugs, and even Christmas trees — just to name a few of the marked down categories. With December right around the corner, this Wayfair sale is also perfect for stocking up on seasonal decor and getting a head start on your holiday gift shopping.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Since Wayfair has so many great steals during this Black Friday level sale, we've searched high and low to find the best deals you'll want to shop. No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Shopping the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale not only helps you save big, but you'll also be giving back. 10% of your purchase will go to Built for Zero by Community Solutions, a non-profit that aims to end homelessness in the United States for good.

Ahead, shop our top picks for furniture, bedding, mattresses, and holiday deals from the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale before these outrageously low prices disappear.

The Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 65% off. Here are our favorite deals below.

Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair Wayfair Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair The rounded arms of this mid-century modern accent chair gives an understated look that fits into any space. It also comes in three neutral colors to choose from: taupe, grey, and the light blue pictured above. $429 $365 Buy Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Bransford Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Bransford Upholstered Armchair For those with French countryside decor, this accent chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is a great find. The weathered and curved wood gives off regal vibes that could only be found in a castle before now. $860 $440 Buy Now

Wayfair's Best Bedding and Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable matress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Wayfair bedding and mattress sales to shop now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,200 $465 Buy Now

Wayfair's Best Seasonal Decor Deals

Now's also a great time to update your seasonal decor. From artificial Christmas trees to spooky Halloween decorations, Wayfair has decor options for every holiday you want to celebrate, including the following below.

