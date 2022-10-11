Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Deals
It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks & More sale, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is kicking off the holiday season early with steep furniture and bedding discounts — but not for much longer!
For one last day today, October 11, you can get anything you need for your home for up to 80% off during the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale. There are major discounts on sofas, accent pillows, beds, mattresses, TV stands, area rugs, and even Christmas trees — just to name a few of the marked down categories. With December right around the corner, this Wayfair sale is also perfect for stocking up on seasonal decor and getting a head start on your holiday gift shopping.
Since Wayfair has so many great steals during this Black Friday level sale, we've searched high and low to find the best deals you'll want to shop. No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Shopping the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale not only helps you save big, but you'll also be giving back. 10% of your purchase will go to Built for Zero by Community Solutions, a non-profit that aims to end homelessness in the United States for good.
Ahead, shop our top picks for furniture, bedding, mattresses, and holiday deals from the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale before these outrageously low prices disappear tonight.
Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 65% off. Here are our favorite deals below.
The rounded arms of this mid-century modern accent chair gives an understated look that fits into any space. It also comes in three neutral colors to choose from: taupe, grey, and the light blue pictured above.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
For those with French countryside decor, this accent chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is a great find. The weathered and curved wood gives off regal vibes that could only be found in a castle before now.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage.
If you're tight on storage and need a full-length mirror, add this piece to your cart now. The mirror opens to store ample amounts of jewelry and the backside shelves provide convenient hidden-away storage.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is almost half off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Host for the holidays and have a seat for everyone with the Luca 7-Piece Dining Set. You can go with the neutral grey chairs above or pick the yellow-upholstered option for a pop of color.
Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Bedding and Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable matress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Wayfair bedding and mattress sales to shop now.
Reversible to a solid color or print option, this bedding set comes with a comforter, two pillow shams, three accent pillows, and a bed skirt. With 11 different color options, you're sure to find one you love.
Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
Slip into these silky and smooth sheets at the end of your day for ultra relaxation. The 800 thread count creates a softness akin to that of a fuzzy peach.
For hot sleepers, this cooling memory foam mattress from Sealy will not only keep you refreshed all night long but wicks away moisture. The memory foam while super soft also provides necessary lumbar support for sleepers to keep the aches and pains at bay.
Add a pop of color to any bedroom with this 3-piece set including the 100% cotton quilt and two matching pillow shams. The bedding comes in several color options, each will add whimsy to your home.
If you upgrade your bedding, you can't forget to switch out your pillows. Get the necessary neck support and cooling technology you want in a pillow with this Wayfair-brand option that now 76% off.
Wayfair's Best Early Black Friday Seasonal Decor Deals
Now's also a great time to update your seasonal decor. From artificial Christmas trees to spooky Halloween decorations, Wayfair has decor options for every holiday you want to celebrate, including the following below.
Skip the hassle of falling pine needles and stringing lights with this artificial pre-lit tree. Pick from a variety of tree heights to find the perfect size for your space.
Turn your home into a winter wonderland with this frosted artificial tree.
Show off your love for the spooky holiday season with this orange LED "BOO" sign. It will let your neighborhood know you're ready for the trick-or-treaters.
Fall is here, so change out your wreath to celebrate the cooler season with this option filled with orange and yellow leaves.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
12 Internet-Famous Home Products to Shop from Amazon's Secret Section
10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall
The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off
Target Deal Days 2022: The Best Deals to Shop Before October 8
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More
The Best Mattress and Bedding Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend