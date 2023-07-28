Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale is Here: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Bedding, Kitchenware and More
Wayfair has officially kicked off its 5 Days of Deals Sale with jaw-dropping discounts on furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more home essentials. Right now, shoppers can save up to 70% during the huge shopping event, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of these home deals and freshen up your space this summer.
Now through Tuesday, August 1, you can shop Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is slashing prices across all departments.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup for fall or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the hundreds of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on furniture, kitchen essentials and mattressess. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best deals at Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale, separated out by product category.
Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long.
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Best Kitchen Deals at Wayfair
Perform all cooking tasks, in portions large and small, with this cookware set. Simmer, saute, fry, boil, or braise to your heart's content.
Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two skillets, and a covered sauté pan, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.
This set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 mugs, all scratch-resistant so you can stack them for easy storage.
Radiant and solution-oriented, this cookware set brings high performance and easy convenience to anyone's kitchen. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 60% on Furniture, Kitchenware and More at Macy's Home Sale
The 18 Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Shop This Summer
Pottery Barn Early Labor Day Sale: Shop Decor, Furniture and More
18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More
Joss & Main Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Outdoor Furniture
Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair
Upgrade Your Space with Up to 35% Off Furniture and More at Apt2B
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space
The Best Space-Saving Furniture on Amazon for College Students