Wayfair has officially kicked off its 5 Days of Deals Sale with jaw-dropping discounts on furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more home essentials. Right now, shoppers can save up to 70% during the huge shopping event, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of these home deals and freshen up your space this summer.

Now through Tuesday, August 1, you can shop Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is slashing prices across all departments.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup for fall or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the hundreds of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on furniture, kitchen essentials and mattressess. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best deals at Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale, separated out by product category.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more. $94 $72 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $1,039 $380 Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $206 Shop Now

Best Kitchen Deals at Wayfair

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $530 Shop Now

