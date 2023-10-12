Sales & Deals

Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout Sale Ends Tonight: Here's the 18 Best Deals to Shop Up to 60% Off

Wayfair Big Furniture Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 3:55 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

There's one day left of Wayfair's competing Prime Day sale with big savings on home upgrades.

Amazon's October Prime Day may be over, but the competition isn't letting up just yet. There's still a few more hours to shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale with major deals on everything home. No matter what room of yours could use an upgrade before the holiday season of entertaining family and out-of-town guests, Wayfair's sale has you covered.

Until midnight tonight, the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is taking up to 60% off bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining furniture. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale also includes steep discounts on seasonal decor, mattresses, bedding, tableware and area rugs.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup this fall, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35. 

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale to shop before they disappear tomorrow. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $226

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $66

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$916 $385

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $236

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $970

Shop Now

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.

$725 $320

Shop Now

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572 $160

Shop Now

Desari Coffee Table

Desari Coffee Table
Wayfair

Desari Coffee Table

A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.

$160 $115

Shop Now

Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This sofa bed features a 3" memory foam mattress that conforms to your guests' body shape and ensures even distribution of body weight.

$1,743 $970

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689 $270

Shop Now

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408 $133

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers and a cabinet provide enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $210

Shop Now

Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $530

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest gel memory foam mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,511 $750

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $490

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020 $520

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$858 $400

Shop Now

