Amazon's October Prime Day may be over, but the competition isn't letting up just yet. There's still a few more hours to shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale with major deals on everything home. No matter what room of yours could use an upgrade before the holiday season of entertaining family and out-of-town guests, Wayfair's sale has you covered.

Until midnight tonight, the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is taking up to 60% off bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining furniture. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale also includes steep discounts on seasonal decor, mattresses, bedding, tableware and area rugs.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup this fall, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale to shop before they disappear tomorrow. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $520 Shop Now

