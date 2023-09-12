Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale is here with big savings on home upgrades for one week only.
Wayfair has officially kicked off its Big Furniture Sale with jaw-dropping discounts on furniture, decor and more home essentials. Right now, shoppers can save up to 50% during the huge shopping event, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of these home deals and make your space extra cozy for fall.
Now through Tuesday, September 19, you can shop Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is seriously slashing prices across multiple departments.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup for fall or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your overnight guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on all things home. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale to shop this week. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
Desari Coffee Table
A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Aribah 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Upholstered with ultra-soft and plush genuine leather, this sectional couch is a steal at just $650.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
RELATED CONTENT: