Wayfair has officially kicked off its Big Furniture Sale with jaw-dropping discounts on furniture, decor and more home essentials. Right now, shoppers can save up to 50% during the huge shopping event, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of these home deals and make your space extra cozy for fall.

Now through Tuesday, September 19, you can shop Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is seriously slashing prices across multiple departments.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup for fall or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your overnight guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on all things home. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale to shop this week. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $520 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: