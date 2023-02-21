Today is the last day to shop Wayfair's huge Presidents Day Sale, with thousands of home and furniture deals to help update and reorganize your home. This Presidents Day furniture sale is offering massive savings up to 70% off living room furniture, dining tables, desks, home decor and more. Having only until midnight tonight to shop these epic furniture deals, we've rounded up the best last-minute discounts from the Wayfair Presidents Day sale.

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great Presidents Day deals, shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the Presidents Day Sale at Wayfair.

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 70% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more. $110 $77 Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge Whether you’re creating a seating area in your main bedroom or rounding out the living room, this chaise from Kelly Clarkson's line has an updated classic style with French country appeal. Just top it off with your favorite pillows and a throw blanket. $1,264 $780 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $875 $420 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Presidents' Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,200 $480 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

