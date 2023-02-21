Shopping

Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale Is Extended for One Last Day Today: Here's What to Shop Up to 70% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale
Wayfair

Today is the last day to shop Wayfair's huge Presidents Day Sale, with thousands of home and furniture deals to help update and reorganize your home. This Presidents Day furniture sale is offering massive savings up to 70% off living room furniture, dining tables, desks, home decor and more. Having only until midnight tonight to shop these epic furniture deals, we've rounded up the best last-minute discounts from the Wayfair Presidents Day sale. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great Presidents Day deals, shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for furniture and mattress deals from the Presidents Day Sale at Wayfair.  

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 70% off. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.

$910$380
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$434$255
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair
Esme Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair

This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors. 

$340$230
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$2,100$800
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100$1,000
Novogratz Brittany Futon, Convertible Sofa & Couch
Novogratz Brittany Futon, Convertible Sofa & Couch, Camel Faux Leather
Wayfair
Novogratz Brittany Futon, Convertible Sofa & Couch

Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by this sleeper sofa. With its ribbed cushioned back, the sofa gives your body all the support you need to sit and relax for hours.

$805$310
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Wayfair
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed

Make a relaxed yet fresh statement in your bedroom with this plush linen platform bed. Store blankets, pillows, sheets, and all your bedroom essentials underneath the bed in the four spacious drawers. 

$680$370
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase
Parikh 54'' H x 22.1'' W Steel Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase

If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more.

$110$77
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Upholstered Chaise Lounge

Whether you’re creating a seating area in your main bedroom or rounding out the living room, this chaise from Kelly Clarkson's line has an updated classic style with French country appeal. Just top it off with your favorite pillows and a throw blanket. 

$1,264$780
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed
Wayfair
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed

The perfect bed for the cool kid who outgrew their toddler bed. This loft bed is great for sleep and fun as it features a slide and a built-in ladder.

$599$396
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689$285
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser

This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. 

$875$420
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Wayfair
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table

Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage. 

$245$140
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Luca Barstools
Wayfair
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is nearly 70% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408$130
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set

Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort. 

$672$590

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Presidents' Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology

CopperChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,100$450
Wayfair Sleep™ 10" Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair Sleep™ 10" Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep™ 10" Arviso Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Stay asleep longer as this mattress features three layers of cooling hypoallergenic gel memory foam and a slow-motion transfer design preventing movement even as your partner tosses and turns. 

$346$224
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,200$380
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora 12" Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 60% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,200$480
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

For hot sleepers, this cooling memory foam mattress from Sealy will not only keep you refreshed all night long but wicks away moisture. The memory foam while super soft also provides necessary lumbar support for sleepers to keep the aches and pains at bay.

$1,299$450

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales

