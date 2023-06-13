If you ready to upgrade your living space for the summer season, Wayfair is hosting its huge The Big Furniture Sale with thousands of can't-miss home, appliance and furniture deals. Wayfair's The Big Furniture sale is offering massive savings up to 50% off living room furniture, appliances, dining tables, desks, home decor and more. The sale is offering these epic furniture deals, so shop the best discounts to score before the event ends on June 20th.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup, a spacious fridge or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great furniture and appliance deals, shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive summer savings. Ahead, check out our top picks for appliance, furniture and mattress deals from the Wayfair The Big Furniture Sale to make your home refresh as simple as can be.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 50% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more. $94 $62 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $1,039 $320 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $470 Shop Now

