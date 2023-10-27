Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan and Olivia Plath have officially called it quits.

Ethan took to Instagram to share the news on Friday, writing, "Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals."

"I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead," he concluded. "I care for her deeply and always will."

Olivia also shared a statement of her own, writing, "Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I've already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life."

"There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those," she admitted. "We fell in love as children and are going our separate way as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be okay."

"Thank you for the good times, Ethan," she concluded. "I wish the best for you."

The TLC reality couple tied the knot in 2018, though a midseason trailer for the show released earlier this month shows that their marriage has been on rocky ground for some time.

"When me and Olivia moved up here to Minnesota, we were in a very good place," Ethan admits in a paired confessional. "That has completely disappeared in a matter of months."

Ethan's family has often been a sticking point between the couple, and the trailer affirmed what they said in their statements -- that the disconnect between the couple, and their evolving belief systems, was making them incompatible as a couple.

"He wants kids," Olivia told a friend in the trailer. "But not — not with me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think."

"I am not tolerant of some of the beliefs you have and you are not tolerant of some of the beliefs I have," Ethan said in their confessional, before ultimately walking out, stating, "I'm done. I am done."

