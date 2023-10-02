Moriah and Ethan Plath are on the outs -- big time. In a new episode of Welcome to Plathville, the siblings' relationship continues to sour as Moriah reveals that she and her brother have not spoken in "months."

The drama stems from Moriah's decision to move out of the home in Tampa, Florida, that she previously shared with Ethan and his wife, Olivia Plath -- Moriah's former best friend. The move comes amid a fractured relationship between Moriah and Ethan's mom, Kim Plath, and Olivia.

"It's been a few months since I've spoken to Ethan," Moriah reveals in ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, airing Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

"He was calling me every, like, all the time. And every time he would call me, it was, ... I wasn't even given the chance to speak, wasn't listened to, and he would just yell at me," she continues. "I didn't know what else to do but just block him."

Moriah says it's "sad" that her brother is moving to Minnesota amid their estrangement, but she's not ready to mend fences quite yet.

"Ultimately, what else can I do?" she wonders. "Like, I'm over it and it is what it is, and one day things will be in a better place and we can talk, but that's not today and that's too bad."

TLC

Lydia Plath weighs in on the drama while having a meal with her sister.

"I know it's a little touchy for Moriah right now and I totally get that," she tells the camera. "Just hoping that everyone can work through things."

In Tuesday's episode, titled "Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow," Moriah shows off a new tattoo and hosts her sisters for a special girls weekend while Ethan and Olivia bid farewell to Tampa. Meanwhile, Barry and Kim Plath sit down with their kids to talk about more changes in the family.

