'Welcome to Plathville' Star Kim Plath Charged With DUI

Welcome to Plathville star, Kim Plath, was charged with a DUI in Crawfordville, Florida. According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Kim turned herself in to authorities early Thursday morning for a warrant that was issued for drunk driving.

While the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide more details about the warrant, they did confirm that Kim turned herself in and was charged with a DUI. The TLC TV personality was later released on bond.

"Looking at our records it looks like she came to the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in on a warrant from outside of our agency," the department said in a statement shared with ET.

According to The US Sun, which was the first to report the news, Kim's charges also included property damage and personal injury.

ET has reached out to Kim's reps and TLC for comment.

Kim's run-in with the law comes less than four months after she and her husband, Barry, announced they were separating after 24 years of marriage.

In a statement shared with ET at the time, the TLC stars said that "after considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage."

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," the former couple said. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Kim and Barry have 10 children together -- Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy, and Joshua, the latter of whom died when he was one.

Kim and Barry's separation played out on season 4 of the TLC series, as the pair made the decision to live apart from each other.

"It's very different than how I ever thought it would be. It's a time of a lot of change right now. I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like," Kim said on a recent episode of the show. "Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point, I felt like he's not really trying. As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying. Once I realized that, I feel like, emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there's no way it's going to work."

Welcome to Plathville ended its fourth season in August.

