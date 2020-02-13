Wendy Williams Faces Backlash for Comments About Gay Men

Wendy Williams is in the hot seat once again.

The talk show host came under fire after Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, where she made some controversial comments about men who wear skirts and heels. Williams began talking about celebrating Galentine's Day, an unofficial holiday where women celebrate each other, and took note of the men in the audience who were clapping.

"If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this," Williams said. "You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part."

"I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through," she said before she stirred the pot.

"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," Williams stated. "Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?... Lookie here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

While her audience may have been laughing and cheering, people on social media weren't having it. Many fans and viewers quickly called her out and shared their frustration with her comments.

"Do better sis," one user tweeted, with another one writing, "I used to love her but not anymore Wendell."

Williams is no stranger to controversy, as just a couple of weeks back she was forced to apologize after she poked fun at Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip scar. After Canadian football player Adam Bighill called her out and shared that his son, Beau, had his lip repaired, Williams and her show donated to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

