Wendy Williams is moving on from her 25-year marriage to Kevin Hunter.

The 55-year-old talk show host got candid on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dishing, "After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced. A door has closed in old life, the new chapter has been so lovely."

ET confirmed earlier this month that Williams and Hunter had finalized their divorce after Williams' April 2019 filing.

"I'm not mad, it was 25 years. I don't regret, but sometimes people move on with their lives," Williams said on Thursday. "I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the City."

Of the end of her marriage, Williams added, "I really didn't think that it would be this way, but it seems so natural. Our son is 19. He's off in college. I wish 'the other' the best."

As for dating, Williams said she's not on any apps because "I like eye-to-eye contact," and added, "I'm a wife not a girlfriend," holding up a bare ring finger and joking, "She's lonely!"

Williams also explained her open-minded approach to men, noting she doesn't really have a type.

"When you get grown, you realize within five minutes, even the worst guy, visually, size wise or whatever, if he's got game, I'm in," she said. "As long as he can pay his own bills!"

