Wendy Williams is setting the record straight!

During the "Hot Topics" portion of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, the talk show host addressed a recent report alleging that she had struck up a romance with her close friend, Robyn Crawford.

"In between commercials, I go on the googler-schmoogler and I go to Radar Online -- speaking of how you doing -- and I see that Rob Shuter, [producer] Norman, did you see that? He's insinuating that something romantical is going on between me and Robyn Crawford," Williams explained. "Look, Mr. Short Arms, friend of the show though, I am no lesbian."

"I like women for friendship; I like men and I like the D," she continued. "First of all, I'm not down with that, with all due respect to the lesbians. Second of all, Robyn is really married, she's got kids and I'm not a homewrecker."

The report surfaced shortly after Crawford stopped by Williams' show earlier this month, where she opened up about the late Whitney Houston. Crawford claims she had a physical relationship with Houston in the '80s, which she also discusses in her newly released memoir, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston.

Williams also made headlines on Monday, for saying that it's "unforgivable" that Taylor Swift now has more American Music Awards than Michael Jackson.

"Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson... she's the queen of the American Music Awards," Williams said. "Michael had 24, Taylor's [now] got 29. Now when you think about that, and Artist of the Decade? Is she who's been firing you up for the last 10 years?"

"But you know what? I think that taste has cheapened through the years in a lot of things," she added. "The quality of clothes we buy, they get tattered and torn real quick, the quality of food we buy, we're being poisoned by a lot of crap. Just life, in general, I think, has cheapened and I don't mean this in a bad way to Taylor, I'm just -- it's unbelievable. Like, I appreciate her, but Artist of the Decade?"

Swifties and barbz unite. We ride at dawn

pic.twitter.com/UCfF7OeKQ3 — Jamie (@plainjamie_) November 26, 2019

In addition to Swift breaking records at the AMAs over the weekend, she also delivered an epic medley of her hits, including "Lover," "Blank Space" and "I Knew You Were Trouble." See highlights from her special night in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Robyn Crawford Says She and Whitney Houston Planned to Confront Wendy Williams Over Her Remarks About Them

Wendy Williams Calls Out Meghan Markle: 'Nobody Feels Sorry For You'

Wendy Williams Says She Brought Her Son to a Strip Club and Taught Him How to 'Make It Rain'

2019 AMAs: Taylor Swift Sparkles in Green on the Red Carpet Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery