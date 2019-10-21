Wendy Williams imparted a very unique lesson to her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently.

On Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host revealed that, while in Los Angeles, California, to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, she took her son, whom she shares with estranged husband Kevin Hunter, and nephew, Travis, to a strip club -- where she taught them how to "make it rain!"

"First of all, I didn't think anything of this was going to be happening, Second of all, I think a guy is supposed to go with their father if they wanna go to a strip club," she began. "He asked me, like, three months ago, 'Mom, take me to a strip club.' Are you outta your mind!?"

"But, when we were out in L.A., somehow the spirit hit me... 'I got two kids and I'm in nursing school and I'm only doing this… Miss Wendy, please don't judge me,'" she said, doing her best impression of a stripper speaking with her mid-dance at the club, adding her response, "I'm like, 'I'm not judging you. Look, can you move over to my son?'"

However, when her son got a dance, Williams complained that he was just "dropping" the money on the exotic dancers, which she was not OK with.

"I'm like, 'Girl, come back over here,'" she added as the audience laughed. "Do it again." That's when she pantomimed sliding dollar after dollar at the dancer in one continuous motion. "I'm like, 'What's wrong with you two!?'" she proclaimed. "You gotta make it rain!"

Following her ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, the 55-year-old TV personality spoke with ET about what getting a star means to her after a decades-spanning career in the spotlight.

"It's a combination of over 30 years of being a personality," Williams told ET. "It's not easy being on TV for 10 years, by yourself, live. This has been a really hectic year for me, but also a hectic career. You know, triumph over adversity. Stick to it, Wendy, you'll show 'em. You'll show 'em. And now, it's my pleasure to show you."

She also took a moment to discuss what the honor means to her only child, stating, "My son is here with me ... he's only 19, he's only known me as Mom with the microphone, and then Mom in the headlines, and Mom saying out-of-order stuff," she explained. "So, this star means everything. Because now he's got something to look at and say, 'My mom did it.'"

See more on Williams below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Gets Emotional After Receiving Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Embed Code Restart

Christie Brinkley Tells Wendy Williams to 'Be Kind' Over Claims She Faked 'DWTS' Injury

Wendy Williams Says Christie Brinkley’s 'DWTS' Injury Looks 'Fake as Hell'

Wendy Williams Says She Will Get Married Again -- But 'We Will Not Be Living in the Same House'

Related Gallery