Wendy Williams plans to walk down the aisle again.

The 55-year-old TV host isn’t shy when it comes to talking about her love life following her split from husband Kevin Hunter after more than two decades of marriage.

On The Dr. Oz Show, Williams revealed that she opened up to her mom about the idea of getting married again.

“I said, ‘Mommy, I’m a wife, I’m not a girlfriend. And I will get married again. And I will have a prenuptial agreement.’ And by the way, Mehmet,” she added, referencing Dr. Oz Mehmet, “we will not be living in the same house. Oh no, no, marriage under new circumstance, that’s it. That freedom of turning that key, or electing, ‘Alright, let’s stay at your place tonight, let’s stay at my place tonight.’”

Williams has some clear ideas of the kind of man she’s interested in, adding, “I need a man with a full career and his own money and his own situation. I don’t want anything from you except for your love and respect. And don’t ask anything of me.”

The outspoken host and former radio DJ has been candid about her ideas for a man, recently telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live she’s dating “many men” and added that in terms of age, “The youngest would be, like, 48. The oldest would be 65.”

For more from Williams, watch the clip below:

