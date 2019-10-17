Wendy Williams is having a "monumental" day!

ET spoke with the daytime talk show host just moments after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, where she opened up about why the honor means "everything" to her right now.

"It's a combination of over 30 years of being a personality," Wendy, chic in a beautiful star-emblazoned gown by Dolce & Gabbana, told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It's not easy being on TV for 10 years, by yourself, live."

"This has been a really hectic year for me, but also a hectic career," she continued. "You know, triumph over adversity. Stick to it, Wendy, you'll show 'em. You'll show 'em. And now, it's my pleasure to show you."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Williams said the honor also means a lot to her 19-year-old son, Kevin, whom she shares with estranged husband Kevin Hunter. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April, after more than two decades of marriage.

"My son is here with me ... he's only 19, he's only known me as Mom with the microphone, and then Mom in the headlines, and Mom saying out-of-order stuff," she explained. "So, this star means everything. Because now he's got something to look at and say, 'My mom did it.'"

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to her interview with ET, Williams got emotional during her acceptance speech while talking about the difficult year she's had in the public eye. In addition to her highly publicized divorce, Williams confirmed the longtime rumors that Hunter has a daughter with another woman in an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August. She also revealed in March that she was living in a sober house to deal with addiction struggles following the divorce filing.

"I'm still having fun doing this [show]. Thank you all for signing off on two more years of The Wendy Williams Show," Williams said in her Walk of Fame speech. "Now look, the elephant in the room is that I've been having a very, very tough year. But slowly, but surely I am climbing out of the pit. And this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, if you don't believe in yourself, who's going to believe in you?"

"Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path, and you just gotta make some hard decisions," she continued. "I want to give some love to my son, Kevin. It's me and you, kid!"

Hear more in the video below.

