Wendy Williams isn't shying away about her appreciation for cosmetic procedures.

The talk show host opened up on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, and revealed that she'd gotten some jawline injections hours before the show taped -- and she brought along some candid footage.

"This morning I got here at 6:30 a.m. for a little breakfast procedure," Williams said, before showing a clip of her cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Marion Shapiro, injecting her chin with a needle, which made some of the more squeamish members of the audience gasp and cringe.

"She's sharpening my jaw line, she's giving me a little cheek bone from the back," Williams explained. "My doctor is in the building right now and I’ve been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented."

For Williams, the idea of getting some basic cosmetic procedures is simply a way of trying to avoid needing bigger, more invasive procedures in the future, and that there shouldn't be any stigma around electing to get some work done.

"If you see something, do something. Don’t just assume that your skin don’t crack. And everybody's doing something," Williams said. "I’ve never gotten a face lift. And you know what, if you start staving [it] off at an early time, you won’t need a face lift!"

Williams added that Shapiro is "the bee's knees," and warns that "she's not cheap," but the emotional and physical benefit of Shapiro's skill and expertise is worth it for her.

"I feel like I'm 35," Williams declared with a big smile.

That being said, Williams added that she's not planning on getting any major surgery anytime in the foreseeable future. While she may have undergone cosmetic operations in the past, Williams said, "[From the] neck down, I'm done."

Williams added that one possible exception might be a breast reduction in the future, adding, "I'll get it when I'm ready, but right now I still like them."

Later in the episode, Williams revealed why Shapiro was in the building for her morning procedure when she welcomed the doctor out to the stage, and she performed a few basic procedures on volunteers from the audience.

Williams has long been vocal about her own struggles with body image issues and her advocacy for cosmetic surgery.

The talk show host spoke with ET back in 2013, and she dished on why, exactly, she's tried to live her life as an open book.

"You know I've always felt it's best for me to tell my own story before somebody else tries to tell it, and get in front of the story before it comes out," Williams shared at the time. "It's not so bad when you tell your own story. It gives nobody else power, you know? It takes the power away from them."

One story Williams has been very open about has been her highly public divorce from Kevin Hunter. The pair, who split in April 2019 -- amid infidelity allegations surrounding Hunter -- finalized their divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday.

The former couple cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their breakup, and have both agreed to forego spousal support. The talk show host will, however, keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself that will go to Hunter should she die -- however, she has the right to reduce the amount on a yearly basis. Williams is also responsible for covering Hunter's health insurance under her current policy.

According to the court docs, Williams and Hunter will split the proceeds from their Livingston, New Jersey, home, which is currently on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Their joint bank account will go to Williams and all of Hunter's shares in Wendy Williams Productions, Inc. will be signed over to Williams. Hunter will maintain ownership of his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

For more on the pair's contentious divorce, watch the video below.

Wendy Williams Talks Divorce and Reveals What She's Looking for in a Partner This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Apologizes for Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip Scar

Wendy Williams Fires Back After Howard Stern Diss: ‘Stop Hating on Me’

Wendy Williams Shuts Down Robyn Crawford Romance Rumors: 'I Like the D'

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Husband's Alleged Infidelity on 'The View'

Related Gallery