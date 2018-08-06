President Josiah Bartlet is conferring with his White House staff once again!

The cast of the beloved political drama The West Wing enjoyed a heartwarming minireunion on Sunday in celebration of series star Martin Sheen's 78th birthday.

Richard Schiff took to Twitter to share a few snapshots of the special occasion, including a photo of himself and Sheen standing alongside a few of his former West Wing compatriots.

"Mini #WestWing reunion as a little warm up to last night. Love my family," Schiff captioned the pic, which also featured co-star Bradley Whitford, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell, who also served as a producer on the series, and writer/producer Eli Attie.

Schiff, who played White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler, also share a pic of the party's other big guest: Al Pacino.

According to Schiff, listening to Hollywood veterans Sheen and Pacino sharing anecdotes and swapping stories led to some fascinating topics of conversation.

"Late into the night with Al Pacino and Martin Sheen: History of theater, history of film, Caesar Chavez, Charlie Laughton, James Baldwin, Richard III, Sydney Lumet and the history of a great friendship," the 63-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of himself, Sheen and Pacino standing side by side. "A good night I’d say."

Late into the night with Al Pacino and Martin Sheen: History of theater, history of film, Caesar Chavez, Charlie Laughton, James Baldwin, Richard III, Sydney Lumet and the history of a great friendship. A good night I’d say. ⁦@Lawrence⁩ ⁦@EliAttie⁩ pic.twitter.com/6EeUlo6myZ — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) August 5, 2018

Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman, echoed Schiff's sentiments with his own snapshot of the screen legends palling around at Sheen's party.

"This was fun," Whitford wrote, succinctly.

The West Wing, created by Aaron Sorkin, ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, and left an indelible mark on the TV landscape, raising the bar for modern scripted dramas. The series earned universal acclaim and took home 26 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes during its groundbreaking run.

