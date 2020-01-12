Westworld season three is takking us to the new world -- but that doesn't mean the old one is gone forever.

While speaking with reporters following the Evil panel at CBS' Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday, Katja Herbers addressed questions about her Westworld character, Emily, making an appearance in the HBO series' upcoming season. Though she couldn't confirm or deny her involvement in season three (which pretty much means she's in it, right?), Herbers did note that her character could be "brought back at any time."

"I think anything is possible because my character was copied. I was wearing that hat. And so there are infinite copies of me that could be brought back at any time," she said.

Season two's penultimate episode saw Emily tragically killed by her father, the Man in Black (Ed Harris), but the finale's end credits scene showed the pair coming face to face once again in "his world" -- presumably the one we're visiting in season three.

"I have no idea what I'm allowed to say," Herbers confessed to reporters on Sunday, telling ET, "I can't say specifically anything to season three but I can definitely say that there are multiple versions that could be brought back at any time."

Speaking hypothetically, Herbers shared that she'd be excited to reunite with her on-screen dad. "The scenes with Ed Harris were just amazing, so anything I could ever do acting with him, I would do in a heartbeat," she said. "And I imagine me coming back would always be in relation to his conscience, his guilt. Because he did kill his own daughter. So..."

For now, fans can catch Herbers in Evil, CBS' supernatural drama series created by Robert and Michelle King.

"I haven't [spoken to the Kings]. I've never asked the question [of why they thought I was so perfect for the role]," Herbers told ET. "I feel like maybe there are some similarities between Kristen and myself, where coming from that psychology background maybe. I know that they like me because back home -- I'm from Holland -- I've done a lot of comedy and here in the States I've only done drama. And I think they were looking specifically for somebody who could bring some lightness in what could be a dark world."

Evil airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

