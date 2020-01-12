Westworldseason three will be here sooner than we thought.

The acclaimed HBO series returns on March 15, the network revealed on Sunday night, alongside an ominous teaser for the new season.

The 1:30 trailer doesn't include footage of what's to come, but does feature a collection of dates and important information about Westworld's world, including political assassinations, world wars, and a "System Initiated."

The teaser's accompanying press release, meanwhile, confirmed this season's cast. In addition to the previously revealed returning castmembers Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Rodrigo Santoro, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman will also be reprising his role.

Previously announced newcomers Aaron Paul, Marshawn Lynch, Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel will be joined by Scott Mescudi, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Katja Herbers played coy about her return to the series while speaking with reporters at CBS' Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday.

"I think anything is possible because my character was copied. I was wearing that hat. And so there are infinite copies of me that could be brought back at any time," she said.

Speaking hypothetically, Herbers shared that she'd be excited to reunite with her on-screen dad -- who tragically killed (a version of) her in season two. "The scenes with Ed Harris were just amazing, so anything I could ever do acting with him, I would do in a heartbeat," she said. "And I imagine me coming back would always be in relation to his conscience, his guilt. Because he did kill his own daughter. So..."

See more in the video below.

