'Westworld' Stars Get Big Raises Ahead of Season 3

These violent delights are coming with a bigger paycheck.

Westworld stars Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton are in for a big raise ahead of season three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will each make around $250,000 per episode, a large bump from their rumored $100,000 to $150,000 per episode salaries.

The outlet reports that the show's second tier of actors are likely to renegotiate for higher pay as well, but what's interesting (and what may reveal their roles in the upcoming third season), is that Tessa Thompson and James Marsden were not included in that upper tier. ET has reached out to HBO for comment.

The news comes six months after it was revealed that Wood and Newton would be receiving equal pay as their male co-stars -- which Newton celebrated while speaking with ET in July.

“It’s huge!” Newton said, but quickly noted that it had a lot to do with the recent conversations about the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

“Let’s face it, it’s not a new movement. It’s been going on since suffragettes,” she added. “[But] for me it was just a relief to actually get to a point where I wasn’t having to ask and I wasn’t having to fight for what should be a rightful gift from someone who values and appreciates you.”

The actress went on to win the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but told ET at the time that she was just anxious to get back on set.

"What I can't wait for is to go back on set and to be with everybody from Westworld, because I just know how proud they are tonight and how thrilled they are for me," she explained. "But I feel so thrilled for them because I could not have achieved any of it without the costume, the writing, the makeup, the production design, all the elements that go into the work that we do."

Newton also dished on a new addition to season three of the HBO series: Aaron Paul. "We have such strong actors on the show, and to have someone of his caliber... he's got such great energy," she shared. "I have no idea what character he's going to play or anything. So it's very intriguing, too."

