We’ve Got a Handle on the Top Handle Bags Trend: Shop Our Top Picks From Coach, Aldo and More

Corrie Clutch
Dolce Vita
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:34 AM PDT, May 10, 2024

Bag one of these on-trend top-handle bags.

Top-handle bags seem inconvenient, but we've confirmed they are totally worth their fashion moment.

These bags with petite handles can be worn over your wrist or in the crook of your arm, making them a statement piece for any look. They look great in your outfit pics, and most also come with a crossbody strap for a hands-free moment in case you need to balance your drink, phone and an hors d'euvre.

The good news is we've got a handle on the top-handle bag trend, so there's no need to do any searching. We've found the best top-handle bags for summer 2024 from Dolce Vita, Aldo, Bottega Veneta and more brands. There's an option for your budget and style ahead, whether that's minimalistic or nautical. Some have a hobo look while others are even tote bags.

Below, shop the best top-handle bags big and small for all of your upcoming summer outings.

Coach Outlet Eliza Top Handle

Coach Outlet

Go for a pop of color with this adorable top-handle bag with Western accents.

Melie Bianco Cher Blue Raffia Small Top Handle Bag

Melie Bianco

Embrace a nautical vibe with this raffia bag.

Dolce Vita Corrie Clutch

Dolce Vita

This architectural clutch with a chain link handle is like a piece of art.

Aldo Miramax Top Handle Bag

Aldo

This sparkly bag is begging to be taken out on the town.

Coach Borough Bowling Bag

Coach

This neutral top-handle bag will go with so many looks.

Aldo Ryannaax Clutch

Aldo

This chic bag can be carried by its gold-tone chain strap.

Cleobella Jem Suede Mini Hobo

Cleobella

This dark green leather hobo bag adds an earthy feel to your look.

Cambridge Satchel The Mini Poppy

Cambridge Satchel

This petite bag with a push-lock closure offers British charm.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote

Bottega Veneta

This retro-looking tote features a stunning gold-tone knot. You can carry it by its handle or wear it crossbody.

$5,100

Shop Now

Rebecca Minkoff G Mini Top Handle Crossbody

Rebecca Minkoff

This petite leather bag with a G-turn lock closure will go with so many looks.

