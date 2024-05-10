Bag one of these on-trend top-handle bags.
Top-handle bags seem inconvenient, but we've confirmed they are totally worth their fashion moment.
These bags with petite handles can be worn over your wrist or in the crook of your arm, making them a statement piece for any look. They look great in your outfit pics, and most also come with a crossbody strap for a hands-free moment in case you need to balance your drink, phone and an hors d'euvre.
The good news is we've got a handle on the top-handle bag trend, so there's no need to do any searching. We've found the best top-handle bags for summer 2024 from Dolce Vita, Aldo, Bottega Veneta and more brands. There's an option for your budget and style ahead, whether that's minimalistic or nautical. Some have a hobo look while others are even tote bags.
Below, shop the best top-handle bags big and small for all of your upcoming summer outings.
Coach Outlet Eliza Top Handle
Go for a pop of color with this adorable top-handle bag with Western accents.
Melie Bianco Cher Blue Raffia Small Top Handle Bag
Embrace a nautical vibe with this raffia bag.
Dolce Vita Corrie Clutch
This architectural clutch with a chain link handle is like a piece of art.
Aldo Miramax Top Handle Bag
This sparkly bag is begging to be taken out on the town.
Coach Borough Bowling Bag
This neutral top-handle bag will go with so many looks.
Aldo Ryannaax Clutch
This chic bag can be carried by its gold-tone chain strap.
Cleobella Jem Suede Mini Hobo
This dark green leather hobo bag adds an earthy feel to your look.
Cambridge Satchel The Mini Poppy
This petite bag with a push-lock closure offers British charm.
Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote
This retro-looking tote features a stunning gold-tone knot. You can carry it by its handle or wear it crossbody.
Rebecca Minkoff G Mini Top Handle Crossbody
This petite leather bag with a G-turn lock closure will go with so many looks.