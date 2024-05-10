Top-handle bags seem inconvenient, but we've confirmed they are totally worth their fashion moment.

These bags with petite handles can be worn over your wrist or in the crook of your arm, making them a statement piece for any look. They look great in your outfit pics, and most also come with a crossbody strap for a hands-free moment in case you need to balance your drink, phone and an hors d'euvre.

The good news is we've got a handle on the top-handle bag trend, so there's no need to do any searching. We've found the best top-handle bags for summer 2024 from Dolce Vita, Aldo, Bottega Veneta and more brands. There's an option for your budget and style ahead, whether that's minimalistic or nautical. Some have a hobo look while others are even tote bags.

Below, shop the best top-handle bags big and small for all of your upcoming summer outings.