Yep, we're rounding into August. But with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic still in full effect, we can at least look forward to a number of new titles hitting Hulu. On Aug. 1, the streaming service will roll out a long list of familiar shows and movies, including Top Gun, My Best Friend's Wedding, Up in the Air and more.

Later in the month, check out The Peanut Butter Falcon, Property Brothers: Buying & Selling season 6 and season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in August below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in August as well if you're still looking for more to see.

August 1, 2020

Monchhichi: Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 and 2

UniKitty Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child's Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Company Business

Death at a Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

August 2, 2020



Shark vs. Surfer: Special

Auust 3, 2020

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

August 6, 2020

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

August 7, 2020

The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

August 10, 2020

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

August 11, 2020

Alive And Kicking

Monster's Ball

August 12, 2020

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

August 14, 2020

Bernie The Dolphin 2

August 15, 2020

A Crime to Remember: Season 4

Bake You Rich: Season 1

Caribbean Life: Season 16

Chopped: Seasons 40-41

Christina On The Coast: Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1

House Hunters International: Seasons 129 - 134

Island Life: Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 - 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1

Worst Bakers in America: Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Season 16

August 16, 2020

Behind You

August 18, 2020

The Cup

August 20, 2020

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

August 21, 2020

Find Me In Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22, 2020

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23, 2020

Blindspot: Season 5

August 24, 2020

The Roads Not Taken

August 26, 2020

Mom: Season 7

August 28, 2020

The Binge (Hulu Original)

August 31, 2020

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

