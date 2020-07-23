Streaming

What's New on Hulu in August 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

By Alex Ungerman‍
top gun
Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Yep, we're rounding into August. But with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic still in full effect, we can at least look forward to a number of new titles hitting Hulu. On Aug. 1, the streaming service will roll out a long list of familiar shows and movies, including Top GunMy Best Friend's Wedding, Up in the Air and more.

Later in the month, check out The Peanut Butter Falcon, Property Brothers: Buying & Selling season 6 and season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in August below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in August as well if you're still looking for more to see.

August 1, 2020

Monchhichi: Season 1B 
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 and 2 
UniKitty Season 2B 
71 
3:10 to Yuma 
A Good Woman  
A Perfect Murder 
Australia  
The Brothers McMullen   
Cats & Dogs 
Child's Play 
City Slickers  
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold 
Company Business  
Death at a Funeral
Elena Undone 
Four Weddings and a Funeral   
Free Fall  
Gayby  
Hellraiser 
Hurricane Bianca  
Just Charlie   
The Last Stand 
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole  
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 
My Best Friend's Wedding  
My Bloody Valentine  
Pit Stop  
Rain Man  
Rustlers' Rhapsody  
Safe 
The Saint  
Sleeping with the Enemy  
Sordid Lives  
Spare Parts  
Stanley & Iris  
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock  
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier   
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country   
Star Trek: Insurrection  
Star Trek: The Motion Picture  
Stuck On You   
Top Gun   
Ultraviolet  
Up in the Air  
Were The World Mine   

August 2, 2020

Shark vs. Surfer: Special  

Auust 3, 2020

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 
Ordinary Love  

August 6, 2020

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon  
Slay the Dragon  

August 7, 2020

The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

August 10, 2020

Hard Night Falling  
Lucky Day 

August 11, 2020

Alive And Kicking 
Monster's Ball

August 12, 2020

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12  

August 14, 2020

Bernie The Dolphin 2  

August 15, 2020

A Crime to Remember: Season 4  
Bake You Rich: Season 1 
Caribbean Life: Season 16  
Chopped: Seasons 40-41   
Christina On The Coast: Season 1 
Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1  
House Hunters International: Seasons 129 - 134  
Island Life: Season 15   
Mediterranean Life: Season 1  
Murder in Paradise:  Season 1  
Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 - 10   
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6  
Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17  
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Season 1  
Worst Cooks in America: Season 16 

August 16, 2020

Behind You 

August 18, 2020

The Cup 

August 20, 2020

Daffodils  
Unacknowledged  

August 21, 2020

Find Me In Paris: Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22, 2020

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

August 23, 2020

Blindspot: Season 5 

August 24, 2020

The Roads Not Taken  

August 26, 2020

Mom: Season 7 

August 28, 2020

The Binge (Hulu Original)

August 31, 2020

Casino Royale 
Primal 
Quantum of Solace  
The Courier 

