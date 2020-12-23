What's New on Hulu in January 2021: Everything to Watch This Month
Start the new year off right with some new streaming options on Hulu. A bunch of new and old favorite TV shows and movies are hitting the platform starting Jan. 1, 2021, including Crazy, Stupid, Love., Selena, and Face/Off.
Later in the month, some reality and home makeover options are arriving, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, House Hunters International and Property Brothers: Forever Home.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in January below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.
Jan. 1, 2020
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Selena
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12
1900
1900 (Extended Cut)
A Night at the Roxbury
American Gigolo
Arachnophobia
The Arrival
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Bad Company
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Bloody Sunday
Blow
Boogie Nights
Breakdown
Broken Arrow
The Brothers McMullen
Bully
Changing Lanes
Chaplin
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloverfield
Coneheads
Constantine
The Cooler
The Core
Cujo
Dance Flick
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dead Presidents
The Dead Zone
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Donnie Brasco
The Duff
Enemy at the Gates
Escape From Alcatraz
Eve's Bayou
Face/Off
The Firm
The Foot Fist Way
Footloose
Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell
Frozen (Note to parents, this is the 2010 horror/thriller not the animated movie)
The Gift
Girl Most Likely
Good Luck Chuck
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Haunting
Hell or High Water
Hondo
Hot Shots!
How Do You Know
In & Out
Indecent Proposal
Internal Affairs
Kiss the Girls
The Ladies Man
Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Like a Boss
The Longest Yard
Look Who's Talking
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Lost in Space
Love And Basketball
Major League
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mexican
More Than a Game
Mousehunt
My Best Friend'S Girl
New in Town
Night at the Museum
Paycheck
The Peacemaker
Places in the Heart
Poseidon
Pride
The Princess Bride
Push
The Quick and the Dead
Regarding Henry
The Relic
The Rules of Attraction
Salt
Save Yourselves
Shrek
The Sons of Katie Elder
Soul Plan
Species
Star Kid
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Starman
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Super Dark Times
The Three Musketeers
The Truman Show
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walking Tall
War
Where Hope Grows
Wonder Boys
Young Adult
Jan. 5, 2020
Boruto: Complete Season 1
Jan. 6, 2020
Mighty Oak
Jan. 7, 2020
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8
Gretel & Hansel
Jan. 8, 2020
A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3
Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Jan. 10, 2020
One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2
Jan. 11, 2020
Lights Out
The Rhythm Section
Jan. 13, 2020
Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1
Jan. 14, 2020
Alone
The Secrets We Keep
Jan. 15, 2020
Endlings: Complete Season 2
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere
Jan. 17, 2020
Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3
No Escape
Jan. 18, 2020
I Don't Know How She Does It
Jan. 20, 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1
A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1
Car Kings: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Gold Rush: Complete Season 10
House Hunters International: Complete Season 138
House Hunters: Complete Season 163
Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1
Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15
River Monsters: Complete Season 9
Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 1
Save My Skin: Complete Season 1
Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17
Jan. 22, 2020
Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself
The Sister: Complete Season 1
Terra Willy
Jan. 27, 2020
The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B
Jan. 29, 2020
Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
