Start the new year off right with some new streaming options on Hulu. A bunch of new and old favorite TV shows and movies are hitting the platform starting Jan. 1, 2021, including Crazy, Stupid, Love., Selena, and Face/Off.

Later in the month, some reality and home makeover options are arriving, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, House Hunters International and Property Brothers: Forever Home.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in January below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.

Jan. 1, 2020

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Selena

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12

1900

1900 (Extended Cut)

A Night at the Roxbury

American Gigolo

Arachnophobia

The Arrival

Austin Powers In Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Bad Company

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Bloody Sunday

Blow

Boogie Nights

Breakdown

Broken Arrow

The Brothers McMullen

Bully

Changing Lanes

Chaplin

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloverfield

Coneheads

Constantine

The Cooler

The Core

Cujo

Dance Flick

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dead Presidents

The Dead Zone

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Donnie Brasco

The Duff

Enemy at the Gates

Escape From Alcatraz

Eve's Bayou

Face/Off

The Firm

The Foot Fist Way

Footloose

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell

Frozen (Note to parents, this is the 2010 horror/thriller not the animated movie)

The Gift

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Haunting

Hell or High Water

Hondo

Hot Shots!

How Do You Know

In & Out

Indecent Proposal

Internal Affairs

Kiss the Girls

The Ladies Man

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Like a Boss

The Longest Yard

Look Who's Talking

Look Who's Talking Now

Look Who's Talking Too

Lost in Space

Love And Basketball

Major League

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mexican

More Than a Game

Mousehunt

My Best Friend'S Girl

New in Town

Night at the Museum

Paycheck

The Peacemaker

Places in the Heart

Poseidon

Pride

The Princess Bride

Push

The Quick and the Dead

Regarding Henry

The Relic

The Rules of Attraction

Salt

Save Yourselves

Shrek

The Sons of Katie Elder

Soul Plan

Species

Star Kid

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek: First Contact

Starman

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Super Dark Times

The Three Musketeers

The Truman Show

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walking Tall

War

Where Hope Grows

Wonder Boys

Young Adult

Jan. 5, 2020

Boruto: Complete Season 1

Jan. 6, 2020

Mighty Oak

Jan. 7, 2020

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8

Gretel & Hansel

Jan. 8, 2020

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Jan. 10, 2020

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2

Jan. 11, 2020

Lights Out

The Rhythm Section

Jan. 13, 2020

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1

Jan. 14, 2020

Alone

The Secrets We Keep

Jan. 15, 2020

Endlings: Complete Season 2

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere

Jan. 17, 2020

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3

No Escape

Jan. 18, 2020

I Don't Know How She Does It

Jan. 20, 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1

Car Kings: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138

House Hunters: Complete Season 163

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15

River Monsters: Complete Season 9

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17

Jan. 22, 2020

Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself

The Sister: Complete Season 1

Terra Willy

Jan. 27, 2020

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B

Jan. 29, 2020

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

