What's New on Hulu in July 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

By Alex Ungerman‍
As social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably entering July in need of more to watch on streaming services, and Hulu subscribers will be treated to a bunch of new options starting on July 1, including more 90 Day Fiance, Spider-Man 3 and West Side Story.

Later in the month, you can look forward to the Hulu original, Palm Springs, a Groundhog Day-esque comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti that earned rave reviews at Sundance this year and broke a record for the highest-selling price of a movie coming out of the film festival.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu in July as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in July as well if you're still looking for more to see.

July 1, 2020

1000-lb Sisters: Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Season 3
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Season 1
BBQ Rig Race: Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction
Buddy vs. Duff: Season 1
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Seasons 1-3, 5 
Deadly Women: Season 13
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Season 1
Family By the Ton: Season 2
Ghost Hunters: Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Season 9
House Hunters: Season 154 – 159
Intervention: Season 20 
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Season 1 
Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1-2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath:  Season 3
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Season 1
Married at First Sight: Seasons 1-3
Psychic Kids: Season 1
Say Yes to the Nest: Season 1
Seven Year Switch: Seasons 1-2
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Season 3
Shark Week 2018 & 2019
The American Farm: Season 1
The Day I Picked My Parents: Season 1
The Grill Dads: Season 1
The Strongest Man In History: Season 1
The Toe Bro: Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 1
Twisted Sisters: Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Season 1
Unexpected: Season 3
Unpolished: Season 1
Welcome to Plathville: Season 1
12 and Holding
2001 Maniacs
52 Pick-Up
A Bridge Too Far
A  History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake
A Mighty Wind
A Storks Journey
An Eye for a Eye
The Axe Murders of Villisca
The Bellbo
Beloved
Best In Show
Between Us
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
The Bounty
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Bug
Buried
Cadaver
California Dreamin'
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was A Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
The Client
Cold War
The Color Purple
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close
Dark Touch
Day Night Day Night
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators
Eloise's Lover
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback
The Flat
Footloose
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship
Hornet's Nest
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress
Len and Company
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
March of the Penguins
Mary Shelley
Match
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
Nights and Weekends
The Ninth Gate
Norma Rae
The Patsy
Phase IV
Polisse
Poseidon
Post Grad
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
Spring Forward
Starting Out in the Evening
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
Trishna
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting Room
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
West Side Story
When A Man Comes Home

July 2, 2020

The Whistlers

July 3, 2020

I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars

July 5, 2020

Outcry: Season 1

July 8, 2020 

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 9, 2020  

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 10, 2020

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 3 Premiere
CMA: Best of Fest
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 11, 2020
  
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses
The Secret of Life on Earth

July 13, 2020  

My Scientology Movie
The Rest Of Us

July 15, 2020

Diary of a Prosecutor: Season 1
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
Promised Neverland: Season 1
Search: WWW: Season 1
The Weekend

July 17, 2020

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode (Hulu Original)

July 19, 2020

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

July 20, 2020

The Assistant

July 21, 2020

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9
The Last Full Measure

July 22, 2020

Bolt

July 26, 2020

2099: The Soldier Protocol

July 27, 2020

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Season 1
Good Deeds

July 28, 2020

Maxxx: Season 1

July 29, 2020

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8
Ladhood: Season 1

July 30, 2020

In My Skin: Season 1
Bull
The Flood

July 31, 2020

Brassic: Season 1
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11

