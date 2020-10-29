What's New on Hulu in November 2020: Everything to Watch This Month
If you're a fan of Jason Bourne, you'll be loving November on Hulu! The Matt Damon-fronted action movies arrive to the streaming service on Nov. 1, along with a ton of other movies and TV shows, including Bombshell, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Slumdog Millionaire and more.
Comedy fan? Hulu has you covered in November, with titles like Knocked Up, The Waterboy, the fourth season of Rick & Morty and more headed to the platform.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in November below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.
November 1, 2020
Movies:
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
TV Shows:
Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
November 3, 2020
General Commander
The Assault
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
November 4, 2020
Blue Story
November 5, 2020
Braking for Whales
November 6, 2020
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10
November 9, 2020
The Nice Guys
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Complete Season 6
November 10, 2020
Vik the Viking
A Teacher: Limited Series
November 11, 2020
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine
Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
November 12, 2020
Man who Invented Christmas (Hulu Original)
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
November 13, 2020
I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Sputnik
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
November 14, 2020
The Dictator
November 15, 2020
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush
November 16, 2020
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
November 17, 2020
Soul Surfer
November 18, 2020
Body Cam
McQueen
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1
Big Sky: Series Premiere
November 19, 2020
Amulet
For Life: Season 2 Premiere
November 20, 2020
Tesla
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Animaniacs: Complete Season 1
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
November 21, 2020
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3
November 24, 2020
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
November 25, 2020
Happiest Season: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
November 26, 2020
Bombshell
November 27, 2020
Centigrade
November 29, 2020
The Big Ugly
