If you're a fan of Jason Bourne, you'll be loving November on Hulu! The Matt Damon-fronted action movies arrive to the streaming service on Nov. 1, along with a ton of other movies and TV shows, including Bombshell, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Slumdog Millionaire and more.

Comedy fan? Hulu has you covered in November, with titles like Knocked Up, The Waterboy, the fourth season of Rick & Morty and more headed to the platform.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in November below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.

Sign up for Hulu.

November 1, 2020

Movies:

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Children Of The Corn

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping The Broom

The Kingdom Of Heaven

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

W.

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

TV Shows:

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

November 3, 2020

General Commander

The Assault

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

November 4, 2020

Blue Story

November 5, 2020

Braking for Whales

November 6, 2020

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

November 9, 2020

The Nice Guys

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 6

November 10, 2020

Vik the Viking

A Teacher: Limited Series

November 11, 2020

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You're Mine

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

November 12, 2020

Man who Invented Christmas (Hulu Original)

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

November 13, 2020

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Sputnik

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

November 14, 2020

The Dictator

November 15, 2020

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

November 16, 2020

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 17, 2020

Soul Surfer

November 18, 2020

Body Cam

McQueen

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

November 19, 2020

Amulet

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

November 20, 2020

Tesla

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

November 21, 2020

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

November 24, 2020

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

November 25, 2020

Happiest Season: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 26, 2020

Bombshell

November 27, 2020

Centigrade

November 29, 2020

The Big Ugly

Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series, Stream Queens, is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.

Stream Queens | October 22, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Rebecca,' 'The Witches' and More

Black Friday and Thanksgiving Shopping 2020

Related Gallery