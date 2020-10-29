Streaming

What's New on Hulu in November 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

By Alex Ungerman‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Universal

If you're a fan of Jason Bourne, you'll be loving November on Hulu! The Matt Damon-fronted action movies arrive to the streaming service on Nov. 1, along with a ton of other movies and TV shows, including Bombshell, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Slumdog Millionaire and more.

Comedy fan? Hulu has you covered in November, with titles like Knocked UpThe Waterboy, the fourth season of Rick & Morty and more headed to the platform.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in November below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.

Sign up for Hulu.

November 1, 2020

Movies: 

12 Rounds 

3 Ninjas 

A Christmas Solo 

A Nanny For Christmas 

A View to a Kill 

Alien Nation 

Antwone Fisher

Article 99 

Beerfest 

Big Daddy 

The Blair Witch Project 

The Bourne Identity 

The Bourne Supremacy 

The Bourne Ultimatum 

Breathless 

Bringing Down The House 

Broadcast News 

Children Of The Corn 

Christmas In Compton 

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane 

The Christmas Tale 

Crimson Tide 

Dead Presidents 

Diamonds Are Forever 

The Dog Who Saved Christmas 

The Expendables 

The Expendables 2 

The Expendables 3 

Firewalker 

For Your Eyes Only 

Foxfire 

From Russia with Love 

Fun in Acapulco 

The Horse Whisperer 

Hud 

I Heart Huckabees 

I Spy 

Johnny Mnemonic 

Jumping The Broom 

The Kingdom Of Heaven 

Kiss The Girls 

Knocked Up 

The Last Waltz 

License to Kill 

Little Giants 

Live and Let Die 

The Living Daylights 

Lord Of War 

Lost In Space

Love Hurts 

The Man with the Golden Gun 

Maverick 

Moonraker 

Mr. Majestyk 

Much Ado About Nothing 

The Net 

Next Day Air 

Octopussy 

On Her Majesty's Secret Service 

Once Upon A Time At Christmas 

Pacific Heights 

Paws P.I. 

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 

Platoon 

The Prestige 

Ronin 

School Dance 

Slumdog Millionaire 

Spy Next Door 

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street 

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 

Thunderball 

Tomorrow Never Dies 

Universal Soldier

W. 

Wanted 

The Waterboy 

Wetlands 

Wild Hogs 

Wild Things 

Working Girl 

The World is Not Enough 

You Only Live Twice 

TV Shows:

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special 

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special 

Malaysia Kitchen: Special 

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 

Skins: Complete Series 

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 

November 3, 2020

General Commander 

The Assault 

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

November 4, 2020

Blue Story

November 5, 2020

Braking for Whales

November 6, 2020

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

November 9, 2020

The Nice Guys

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 6

November 10, 2020

Vik the Viking

A Teacher: Limited Series

November 11, 2020

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You're Mine

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

November 12, 2020

Man who Invented Christmas (Hulu Original)

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

November 13, 2020

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Sputnik

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

November 14, 2020

The Dictator

November 15, 2020

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

November 16, 2020

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 17, 2020

Soul Surfer

November 18, 2020

Body Cam

McQueen

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

November 19, 2020

Amulet

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

November 20, 2020

Tesla

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

November 21, 2020

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

November 24, 2020

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

November 25, 2020

Happiest Season: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 26, 2020

Bombshell

November 27, 2020

Centigrade

November 29, 2020

The Big Ugly

Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series, Stream Queens, is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.

Stream Queens | October 22, 2020

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Rebecca,' 'The Witches' and More

Black Friday and Thanksgiving Shopping 2020

Related Gallery