What's New on Hulu in October 2020: Everything to Watch This Month
If you're a fan of Superbad, you're gonna be McLovin' October on Hulu! The Seth Rogen co-written coming-of-age comedy arrives to the streaming service on Oct. 1, along with a ton of other movies and TV shows, including A Beautiful Mind, The Hurt Locker, Ice Age: The Meltdown and more.
Halloween fan? Hulu has you covered in October, with titles like Scream 4, Interview With the Vampire, complete seasons of Halloween Wars and more headed to the platform.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in October below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.
October 1, 2020
Movies:
A Beautiful Mind
Across The Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse Of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House Of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
The Skull
Snakes On A Plane
Spaceballs
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne’s World 2
When A Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard
TV Shows:
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Food Network Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
October 2, 2020
Monsterland (Hulu Original)
Connecting: Series Premiere
October 3, 2020
Ma Ma
October 4, 2020
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
October 7, 2020
Books of Blood (2020) (Hulu Original Film)
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
October 8, 2020
Scream 4
October 9, 2020
Terminator: Dark Fate
October 11, 2020
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
October 12, 2020
The Swing of Things
October 14, 2020
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
October 15, 2020
Bad Roomies
The Escort
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing With Fire
The Purge: Complete Season 2
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
October 16, 2020
Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Painted Bird
October 17, 2020
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
October 18, 2020
Friend Request
October 19, 2020
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
October 20, 2020
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4
October 21, 2020
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
October 23, 2020
Bad Hair (2020) (Hulu Original)
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
October 26, 2020
Homeland: Complete Season 8
What to Expect When You're Expecting
October 29, 2020
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy
