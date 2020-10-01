If you're a fan of Superbad, you're gonna be McLovin' October on Hulu! The Seth Rogen co-written coming-of-age comedy arrives to the streaming service on Oct. 1, along with a ton of other movies and TV shows, including A Beautiful Mind, The Hurt Locker, Ice Age: The Meltdown and more.

Halloween fan? Hulu has you covered in October, with titles like Scream 4, Interview With the Vampire, complete seasons of Halloween Wars and more headed to the platform.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in October below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see.

October 1, 2020

Movies:

A Beautiful Mind

Across The Line

After Life

Anti-Trust

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse Of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

Guess Who

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House Of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Killers

Lady in a Cage

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

The Skull

Snakes On A Plane

Spaceballs

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne’s World 2

When A Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

TV Shows:

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Food Network Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

October 2, 2020

Monsterland (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere

October 3, 2020

Ma Ma

October 4, 2020

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

October 7, 2020

Books of Blood (2020) (Hulu Original Film)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

October 8, 2020

Scream 4

October 9, 2020

Terminator: Dark Fate

October 11, 2020

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

October 12, 2020

The Swing of Things

October 14, 2020

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

October 15, 2020

Bad Roomies

The Escort

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing With Fire

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

October 16, 2020

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird

October 17, 2020

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

October 18, 2020

Friend Request

October 19, 2020

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

October 20, 2020

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4

October 21, 2020

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

October 23, 2020

Bad Hair (2020) (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

October 26, 2020

Homeland: Complete Season 8

What to Expect When You're Expecting

October 29, 2020

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy

