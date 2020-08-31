What's New on Hulu in September 2020: Everything to Watch This Month
September is a good month for pumpkin spice and, as it turns out, new TV shows and movies on Hulu. Starting Sept. 1, a bunch of old favorites hit the streaming service, including Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's 50 First Dates, Harold & Kumar and the Twilight movies.
Beyond that, the beloved Hulu Original Pen15 gets its long awaited second season, and Chris Rock's season of Fargo is set to premiere on FX, coming to Hulu on Sept. 28.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in September below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in September as well if you're still looking for more to see.
September 1, 2020
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jeopardy!
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
September 2, 2020
Hell on the Border
September 3, 2020
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
September 6, 2020
Awoken
September 7, 2020
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A
September 8, 2020
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere
September 9, 2020
Woke: Season 1
September 10, 2020
Prisoners
September 11, 2020
My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76
September 16, 2020
Archer: Season 11 premiere
September 17, 2020
The Good Shepherd
September 18, 2020
Babyteeth
Gemini Man
Pen15: Season 2
Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special
StarDog and TurboCat
The Fight
September 20, 2020
The Haunted
September 21, 2020
The 2020 Emmys (How to watch the Emmys live on Sept. 20)
September 22, 2020
Filthy Rich: Series premiere
The Addams Family
September 23, 2020
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5
September 24, 2020
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
September 25, 2020
Judy
September 26, 2020
The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere
September 28, 2020
Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere
Bob's Burgers: Season 11 premiere
Family Guy: Season 19 premiere
Fargo: Season 4 premiere
The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere
September 29, 2020
Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center
September 30, 2020
Southbound
Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series, Stream Queens, is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.
