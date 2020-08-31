Streaming

What's New on Hulu in September 2020: Everything to Watch This Month

By Alex Ungerman‍
50 first dates
Columbia Pictures

September is a good month for pumpkin spice and, as it turns out, new TV shows and movies on Hulu. Starting Sept. 1, a bunch of old favorites hit the streaming service, including Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's 50 First Dates, Harold & Kumar and the Twilight movies.

Beyond that, the beloved Hulu Original Pen15 gets its long awaited second season, and Chris Rock's season of Fargo is set to premiere on FX, coming to Hulu on Sept. 28.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in September below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in September as well if you're still looking for more to see.

September 1, 2020

50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light Of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jeopardy!
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods

September 2, 2020

Hell on the Border

September 3, 2020

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6, 2020

Awoken

September 7, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A

September 8, 2020

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere

September 9, 2020

Woke: Season 1

September 10, 2020

Prisoners

September 11, 2020

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76

September 16, 2020

Archer: Season 11 premiere

September 17, 2020

The Good Shepherd

September 18, 2020

Babyteeth
Gemini Man
Pen15: Season 2
Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special
StarDog and TurboCat
The Fight

September 20, 2020

The Haunted

September 21, 2020

The 2020 Emmys (How to watch the Emmys live on Sept. 20)

September 22, 2020

Filthy Rich: Series premiere
The Addams Family

September 23, 2020

Cosmos: Possible Worlds
If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5

September 24, 2020

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25, 2020

Judy

September 26, 2020

The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere

September 28, 2020

Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere
Bob's Burgers: Season 11 premiere
Family Guy: Season 19 premiere
Fargo: Season 4 premiere
The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere

September 29, 2020

Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center

September 30, 2020

Southbound

