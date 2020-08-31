September is a good month for pumpkin spice and, as it turns out, new TV shows and movies on Hulu. Starting Sept. 1, a bunch of old favorites hit the streaming service, including Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's 50 First Dates, Harold & Kumar and the Twilight movies.

Beyond that, the beloved Hulu Original Pen15 gets its long awaited second season, and Chris Rock's season of Fargo is set to premiere on FX, coming to Hulu on Sept. 28.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in September below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix in September as well if you're still looking for more to see.

September 1, 2020

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jeopardy!

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

September 2, 2020

Hell on the Border

September 3, 2020

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6, 2020

Awoken

September 7, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A

September 8, 2020

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere

September 9, 2020

Woke: Season 1

September 10, 2020

Prisoners

September 11, 2020

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76

September 16, 2020

Archer: Season 11 premiere

September 17, 2020

The Good Shepherd

September 18, 2020

Babyteeth

Gemini Man

Pen15: Season 2

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

The Fight

September 20, 2020

The Haunted

September 21, 2020

The 2020 Emmys (How to watch the Emmys live on Sept. 20)

September 22, 2020

Filthy Rich: Series premiere

The Addams Family

September 23, 2020

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5

September 24, 2020

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25, 2020

Judy

September 26, 2020

The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere

September 28, 2020

Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 premiere

Family Guy: Season 19 premiere

Fargo: Season 4 premiere

The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere

September 29, 2020

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

September 30, 2020

Southbound

Still having trouble determining what on TV and streaming is worth your time? Our series, Stream Queens, is here to help you navigate those waters. Watch below for more.

