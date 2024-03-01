Sponsored by Max

The Regime on HBO
Miya Mizuno/HBO
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:19 PM PST, March 1, 2024

You won't want to miss Max's line-up of new shows and movies for March.

March marks the arrival of spring and the celebration of Easter, but more importantly, the streaming service Max is releasing tons of excellent new TV shows and movies to watch this month.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, the streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. To watch this massive library of content, memberships start at $9.99 per month. You can also save up to 20% when you sign up for Max's yearly plan.

Sign Up for Max

One of the biggest shows coming to Max in March 2024 is The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. Dropping to the streaming platform on Sunday, March 3, this limited series details a year within the walls of an authoritarian government on the verge of collapse.

The Regime

The Regime
HBO

The Regime

Premiering on March 3, The Regime (starring Kate Winslet) is a limited series about the downfall of an authoritarian regime.





That's not all that's in store for you on Max in March. To help you zero in on the right shows and films for you, we've rounded up the best new television series and movies that you'll want to check out this month. Below, see what new arrivals are in store to make your streaming schedule.

Wonka

Wonka
Warner Bros.

Wonka

Starring the talented Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is a film the whole family can enjoy. The film premieres on Max on March 8.





The Girls on the Bus

The Girls on the Bus
Max

The Girls on the Bus

The Girls on the Bus centers around four journalists who follow less-than-perfect presidential candidates on the campaign trail while navigating friendship, scandal and love. The series premieres on March 14.





Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario
Max

Dream Scenario

A24's film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage and Lily Bird, has only been available to rent or buy online. But beginning on March 15 viewers can watch the film on Max. In the movie, a father (Cage) has his life turned upside down when he starts appearing in people's dreams across the country, becoming an instant star — for better or worse. 





90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 8)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 8)
TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Season 8)

See where your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples are when season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on March 17 on TLC and Max.





A Revolution on Canvas

A Revolution on Canvas
HBO

A Revolution on Canvas

Artist Nickzad Nodjoumi had over 100 of his "treasonous" paintings stolen, and his daughter, Sara Nodjoumi, dives into the truth about what happened to his art in the new HBO original documentary, A Revolution on Canvas.





Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 47)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 47)
Food Network

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 47)

The latest season of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives drops on Max on March 29.





The Many Lives of Martha Stewart

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart
CNN

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart

The CNN Original The Many Lives of Martha Stewart, which explores the media mogul's rise and comeback drops to Max on March 12.





The Lionheart

The Lionheart
Max

The Lionheart

When legendary race car driver Dan Wheldon dies in a crash on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his two sons and widow work through the loss in the HBO sports documentary The Lionheart, which arrives on March 12.





Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

In 2019, comedian Ramy Youssef debuted the hit stand-up special entitled Ramy Youssef: Feelings. He is back again this March with a new TV special: Ramy Youssef: More Feelings on Max.





My 600-Lb. Life (Season 12)

My 600-Lb. Life (Season 12)
TLC

My 600-Lb. Life (Season 12)

TLC's hit show My 600-Lb. Life is back for its 12th season on March 6. It will premiere on Max on the same day.





