March marks the arrival of spring and the celebration of Easter, but more importantly, the streaming service Max is releasing tons of excellent new TV shows and movies to watch this month.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, the streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. To watch this massive library of content, memberships start at $9.99 per month. You can also save up to 20% when you sign up for Max's yearly plan.

One of the biggest shows coming to Max in March 2024 is The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant. Dropping to the streaming platform on Sunday, March 3, this limited series details a year within the walls of an authoritarian government on the verge of collapse.

That's not all that's in store for you on Max in March. To help you zero in on the right shows and films for you, we've rounded up the best new television series and movies that you'll want to check out this month. Below, see what new arrivals are in store to make your streaming schedule.

Wonka Warner Bros. Wonka Starring the talented Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is a film the whole family can enjoy. The film premieres on Max on March 8.

Dream Scenario Max Dream Scenario A24's film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage and Lily Bird, has only been available to rent or buy online. But beginning on March 15 viewers can watch the film on Max. In the movie, a father (Cage) has his life turned upside down when he starts appearing in people's dreams across the country, becoming an instant star — for better or worse.

A Revolution on Canvas HBO A Revolution on Canvas Artist Nickzad Nodjoumi had over 100 of his "treasonous" paintings stolen, and his daughter, Sara Nodjoumi, dives into the truth about what happened to his art in the new HBO original documentary, A Revolution on Canvas.

The Lionheart Max The Lionheart When legendary race car driver Dan Wheldon dies in a crash on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his two sons and widow work through the loss in the HBO sports documentary The Lionheart, which arrives on March 12.

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Ramy Youssef: More Feelings In 2019, comedian Ramy Youssef debuted the hit stand-up special entitled Ramy Youssef: Feelings. He is back again this March with a new TV special: Ramy Youssef: More Feelings on Max.

