When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock's mother, Nicole Rockmann, is giving an update on her 19-year-old daughter's condition.

"Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie," Nicole wrote on Mamie's Facebook page on June 26. "Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long. I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly."

Laverock, who portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2015 to 2023, allegedly fell five stories at a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, on May 26, resulting in her being put on life support. According to her GoFundMe page, Mamie was originally rushed to the hospital on May 11 and spent two weeks in "intensive treatment" before she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

She has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Laverock's mother, Nicole, previously told the Los Angeles Times that she planned to hold the hospital accountable for her daughter's injuries.

"This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," she said, blaming the facility where Laverock allegedly fell.

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she's alive and that she's fighting and that she's strong," Nicole added. "It's unbelievable that she's with us."

Since news of her medical emergency became public, the When Calls the Heart community has rallied behind the young actress. The family set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical bills, and the campaign has raised nearly 40,000 Canadian dollars.

ET recently spoke with WCTH star Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton on the hit Hallmark Channel show, about Mamie's injuries and recovery.

"She is recovering slowly. She is on the mend," Krakow told ET earlier this month. "I've been in touch with her parents and it's a really tough time for the family right now. They have sent their immense gratitude to [the] When Calls the Heart community for all their support."

