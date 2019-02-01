'When Calls the Heart': Meet the Twins Who Play Elizabeth’s Son

The family bond is strong on When Calls the Heart!

Star Erin Krakow took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of herself with the twins who play her onscreen son, Jack. The trio adorably munches on watermelon during downtime on set, with Krakow sporting a sizable baby bump underneath her costume. The babies, Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor, couldn't look more comfortable around their TV mom.

The twins' mom was first to post the cute snap, captioning it, "@erinkrakow you are one in a melon 🍉." The actress then reposted it from her own Instagram, writing, "Like fake mother, like fake son(s)! 🍉."

ET exclusively debuted the first photo of Krakow's character, Elizabeth Thornton, with her son, as she journeys into motherhood following the death of her husband, Jack (Daniel Lissing).

During an interview with ET in December, Krakow opened up about how fans will see Elizabeth learn to balance her new roles in season six of When Calls the Heart.

“I think she's just trying to make it all work,” Krakow said. “She loves this baby so deeply but she's also trying to continue her teaching duties and be a good friend so it's the juggle of all of these things that is hard. Any mom can relate to that, I think, but she is a very affectionate and loving mother."

When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark on Feb. 24. See more on the series in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'When Calls the Heart' Season 6 First Look: Meet Elizabeth's Adorable Son! (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Cast Spills on Elizabeth's Baby & Jack's Legacy (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart': Elizabeth's Pregnancy Details! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery