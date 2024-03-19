When Calls the Heart is gearing up for its hotly anticipated 11th season, and fans are getting a first look at all the characters living their lives in Hope Valley.

Ahead of the show's exciting return next month, Hallmark released a slew of one-sheet teaser posters, revealing the major players in the multitude of dramas and adventures playing out in the ever-evolving Canadian frontier town.

From Erin Krakow's Elizabeth looking pretty in pink -- and showing off her new, shorter 'do -- to Chris McNally's Lucas rocking a chic three-piece suit and a dashing beard, check out these first looks of the beloved cast of characters from Hallmark's hit romantic period drama.

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Hallmark Channel

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Hallmark Channel

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Hallmark Channel

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Hallmark Channel

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux-Coulter

Hallmark Channel

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter

Hallmark Channel

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Hallmark Channel

Amanda Wong as Mei Sou

Hallmark Channel

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Hallmark Channel

The 12-episode season 11 follows the shocking end to season 10, in which Elizabeth broke off her engagement to Lucas amid her developing feelings for Nathan.

As if that wasn't enough drama, the season finale revealed that Lucas -- fresh off of being elected governor -- was in danger as an unknown figure approached him.

The upcoming season will explore renewal and redemption and will follow Elizabeth as she gets a fresh start, complete with romance, challenges, and new style. Elizabeth and Nathan's storyline will continue as they'll navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other amid parenting obstacles.

Elsewhere, Lucas must confront his past in order to lead Hope Valley into the future, while Bill and Rosemary team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk.

When ET spoke to Krakow following the end of season 10, she promised that the Lucas cliffhanger would be addressed early on in season 11.

"I can say that the good news is that those questions will be answered. And pretty much right away, so we're not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers," she told ET. "The Nathan and Elizabeth journey may be a bit slower, but we will be dropping hints as much as we can."

Lindsay Sturman -- the WCTH showrunner and executive producer -- also teased season 11 in an interview with ET, saying, "We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for season 11. He's a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there's definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there, and it will all be revealed next season."

When Calls the Heart season 11 kicks off April 7 on Hallmark Channel.

RELATED CONTENT: