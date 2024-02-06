Six years after Daniel Lissing left When Calls the Heart, he is gearing up to reunite with his co-star and on-screen love interest, Erin Krakow.

During Hallmark's TCA presentation on Tuesday, it was announced that the 42-year-old Australian actor is teaming up with Krakow, 39, for a brand-new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, Santa Tell Me, which will premiere this holiday season.

Krakow and Lissing portrayed Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thornton, respectively, on the series, which began airing in 2014, and is heading into its 11th season this year. Lissing left the show in season 5 after his character, the husband of Krakow's Elizabeth, was killed off in the season finale. Since his 2018 exit, fans have begged the network to bring the two back together for another project, as they both routinely appear in Hallmark movies.

That wish went unfulfilled until Tuesday, when Lissing shared the exciting news of the reunion to his social media page, teasing what's to come.

"What a nice why to start the year… reuniting with @erinkrakow on this fun holiday movie 🎥🍿🎄," the actor wrote. "Who’s excited??"

Krakow responded to his post by commenting with a Santa emoji and several exclamation marks, emphasizing her giddiness at their upcoming project.

Plot details for Santa Tell Me and a confirmed release date have yet to be released at this time.

In 2020, ET spoke with Lissing about his controversial choice to leave the long-running drama in order to pursue other projects and avenues.

"It's funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show, and been there during season 6 and shot and all that kind of stuff, then I wouldn't have met [my fianceé] Nadia, you know? And I wouldn't be getting married and I wouldn't be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I'm meant to be doing personally and professionally, so no regrets at all," Lissing explained. "How can I look at my future wife and say, 'Oh, I should've stayed on this job?' She's my life, you know? That's my personal life and that's exponentially more important to me than a job."

Lissing and Nadia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in June 2020 and shared exclusive photos with ET at the time.

Michelle Ingolfsson/ The Darlene Photography

While acknowledging that he did not regret leaving When Calls the Heart, he said that one of the things he missed most was his special bond with the cast and crew.

"Sometimes, I really miss living in Vancouver, getting picked up by my driver, Uncle Gary," he said, affectionately. "It is a family, and that aspect of things I really miss. I love all the cast and the people at Hallmark. My time with Hallmark was nothing but positive and I’m truly grateful to be a part of it."

When Calls the Heart returns on Hallmark on April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: