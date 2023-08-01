Hallmark Channel's hit drama When Calls the Heart is celebrating its milestone 100th episode and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated installment.

Season 10 of the long-running romance drama premiered on July 30, bringing fans back to Hope Valley following the events of the finale, which saw Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) getting engaged, and expectant couple Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) preparing for the birth of their baby.

In the 100th episode sneak peek, Elizabeth's family arrives in town and sees her younger sister, Julie, excitedly hugging Elizabeth and gushing over little Jack.

Lucas goes to greet Elizabeth's Aunt Agatha, saying, "Good day, madam, you must be the favorite aunt I keep hearing of?" To which Agatha coldly responds, "And you must be the man who thinks he's marrying my niece? It's a pleasure to meet you."

However, Agatha quickly adds, looking towards Elizabeth with a smile, "And that was a joke, you must tell your young man he mustn't take me so seriously."

Hallmark

In addition to the sneak peek, ET has a few stills from the upcoming episode that show Nathan Grant, Dr. Faith Carter, Ned Yost and Florence Yost hanging out on a picnic blanket, prompting fans to wonder: are Nathan and Faith growing closer?

Hallmark

In another photo, the whole gang from Hope Valley is there, including Agatha and Julie, snapping a photo on a self-timer. Nathan Grant is notably placed near Mei Sou and Dr. Faith Carter, his two rumored love interests. And Rosemary Coulter, who’s pregnant, seems ready to have her baby any day!

Earlier this month, ET chatted with Krakow about the upcoming season and the obstacles Elizabeth will face along the way.

"Season 10 is packed. We are truly leveling up the When Calls the Heart experience," Krakow, who is also an executive producer, teased. "We are bringing in lots of exciting guest stars. We've don't know if they are good guys or bad guys. We have family visits, we have musical episodes -- not a true musical episode, but there is music. There's some singing. There's a tourist destination -- this hot springs in town. There's a lot of romance. There's a new baby. It's a momentous season, as it should be in season 10."

But she added, however, that Elizabeth may be the When Calls the Heart character who faces the biggest obstacles this year.

"Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome," Krakow said. "Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot."

With the Hallmark favorite reaching its milestone 10th season and 100th episode, Krakow promised the drama is at an all-time high.

"There will be some jaw-dropping. There will probably be a few moments of dropped jaws," she teased. "There's a bit of a life-or-death situation." Thankfully, Krakow assured fans that no one actually perishes, but warned, "It gets a little dicey for a second."

And it wouldn't be When Calls the Heart without tug-at-your-heartstrings romantic moments. "We've got some big romance beats, jaw-dropping beats there," Krakow said.

"Just buckle your seatbelts," she added. "I am not kidding, it's a massive season. It's a roller-coaster. It's a fun roller-coaster."

RELATED CONTENT:

'When Calls the Heart's 100th Episode Celebration: Go Behind the Scenes! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'When Calls the Heart': Erin Krakow on 'Roller-Coaster' Season 10

Why 'When Calls the Heart' Can Keep Filming Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Erin Krakow on Hallmark's 'Wedding Cottage' and 'When Calls the Heart'

Here's Your First Look at 'When Calls the Heart' Season 10 Poster

Related Gallery