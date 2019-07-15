The When Calls the Heart spinoff has a premiere date.

When Hope Calls, an offshoot of Hallmark Channel's top-rated drama series, will officially premiere Friday, Aug. 30 on Hallmark Movies Now, the network's streaming service, ET has exclusively learned. The first two episodes will launch that day, with subsequent episodes debuting every Friday through Oct. 25.

When Hope Calls tells the story of sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create the family they always longed to have.

Kohan and Hudon first appeared as their characters in the 2018 When Calls the Heart holiday movie, "The Great Christmas Blessing."

Joining the duo in the cast are R.J. Hatanaka as Gabriel, the Brookfield Mountie who catches Lillian's eye; Greg Hovanessian as Chuck, the ranch hand vying for Grace's heart; and Wendy Crewson as Tess, Chuck's mother and up until recent events, a longtime family friend of Lillian's.

With the premiere date now set, ET debuts nine exclusive photos from When Hope Calls.

"When Hope Calls embodies the same heartfelt themes of community, family and faith that have resonated so strongly with When Calls the Heart fans over the past six years. This is another series that viewers are sure to treasure,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks. “The series rounds out the experience we are offering loyal viewers in 2019. Along with our linear networks, publishing and podcast platforms, our SVOD service is another way to enjoy the original content our brand is known for."

