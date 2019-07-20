Andrea Brooks is gearing up for her biggest role yet: Motherhood!

The When Calls the Heartand Supergirl actress is expecting her first child, and couldn't be happier to soon become a mother. Brooks -- best known for her role as town nurse Faith Carter on the Hallmark Channel's beloved series -- opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her pregnancy journey, as well as revealed the baby's gender and how far along she is.

For Brooks, it's been an exciting time since sharing her big news, and has already received a slew of congratulatory messages from her friends, fans and co-stars. Her WCTH on-screen love interest, Paul Greene, tells ET that, "Andrea is going to make the most incredible mother ever. She should definitely sing and play her ukulele to that little love. Being a parent is definitely my favorite role. I'm certain she's going to win an award for this role."

ET: Congrats on your pregnancy! When are you due?

Andrea Brooks: Thank you so very much! I’m currently five months along. The new addition will be here before the end of the year!

How are you feeling, and what have you been craving?

The first few months were pretty rough. I experienced terrible morning sickness -- which should really be renamed all-day sickness because it doesn’t just happen in the morning. Things do get a bit better with time, which I’m thankful for. I’ve mostly been craving fruit, berries and PICKLES! I make myself a pickle sandwich almost every day. Is that weird?

Do you know the gender?

It’s a girl!!

What are you most excited about?

I can’t wait until the baby is old enough to play pretend. That was my favorite thing to do as a kid, and I suppose I never stopped. I hope my daughter enjoys all the wonders that childhood brings.

What are you most nervous about?

I’m a little bit nervous about the newborn baby stage. None of my close friends have babies yet, so this will be a whole new adventure! I'm also determined to strike the right balance between work and motherhood. I know it will be challenging at times, but I want my daughter to see that her mother works hard at what she loves.

Will you be filming during your pregnancy? Do you hope to see your pregnancy integrated into your character's arc?

I've been busy with work throughout my entire pregnancy so far, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. I've been upgraded to a series regular on Supergirl and we've already started shootings the fifth season. Our incredible showrunners, Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, have handled the news with utmost care and respect, and I am so thankful. You’ll have to wait and see how it all comes together! When Calls the Heart is currently on hiatus, but everyone at Hallmark has been wonderful and supportive. I think it would be neat to integrate an actual pregnancy into a character’s storyline, but that is ultimately not up to me. There are many creative ways to deal with pregnancy while shooting.

Have your castmates congratulated you?

My Supergirl cast has been beyond lovely! I always joke that my kid will have the most supportive aunties in the entire universe. You should see the gifts I’ve been receiving! I’ve also received so many lovely words from my When Calls the Heart castmates. There has been so much love!

Anything else you'd like to share?

I’m currently at Comic-Con promoting the new season of Supergirl. I can't wait for everyone to see what’s in store for Eve this year. I also have a movie premiering on the Hallmark Channel’s streaming service in August titled In the Key of Love. It also stars Laura Osnes and Scott Foster. Stay tuned for more information about that!

