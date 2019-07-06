There's a baby on the way for Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie!

The Teen Mom OG alum's lady love announced on her Instagram on Friday that they are expecting their second child together, a baby girl, next year.

"Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January! 🎀," Mackenzie wrote alongside the black-and-white sonogram of their daughter. The couple also shares 8-month-old son Jagger. Ryan is also father to 10-year-old son Bentley from his previous relationship with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous relationship.

The pregnancy news comes about six months after Ryan was arrested due to outstanding warrants.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest in a press release stating that Ryan -- who was on probation for a prior conviction of simple possession from March 2017 -- was reporting to the Hamilton County Probation Office, at which time he was arrested. The reality star, who was first arrested for possession of heroin, has had a history of substance abuse and completed time in rehab in December 2018. While in treatment, he missed his son, Jagger's, birth.

Mackenzie recently opened up about her husband's arrest during an episode of the MTV series.

"He got arrested because they say he didn’t pay a $30 bar tab but any probation violation that happens is going to fall under the original heroin possession charge from 2016. And so everybody assumes that Ryan is on heroin," she explained. "It's hard not to get down on yourself. There’s a part of me that’s just angry. I didn’t sign up to be a single mother."

