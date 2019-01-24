'Teen Mom OG' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested on Wednesday in Hamilton County, Tennessee, due to outstanding warrants.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest in a press release on Thursday. The press release states that Edwards -- who was on probation for a prior conviction of simple possession from March 2017 -- was reporting to the Hamilton County Probation Office on Thursday, at which time he was arrested.

The Chattanooga Police Department also confirmed that a server at Bud's Sports Bar in Chattanooga filed a complaint against Edwards last month, alleging that he ordered six drinks totaling $36 and left without paying for them. Police responded to the establishment at the time and swore out warrants for Edwards for Theft Under $1000.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 31-year-old reality star was arrested around 2:19 p.m. local time on Wednesday and booked at the Hamilton County Jail that same day. He remains in jail on a no bond after a Petition to Revoke was issued by the Red Bank Court, according to a press release. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

