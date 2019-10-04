Andrea Brooks is glowing!

The When Calls the Heart and Supergirl star will soon be welcoming her first child, a baby girl, and is giving ET the exclusive first look at her stunning maternity shoot.

Shot by Vancouver-based photographer Liliya Lubenkova, who specializes in maternity photos, Brooks instantly knew she had to work with her after looking through her portfolio.

"Her shots are very feminine and at the same time project an image of confidence and strength," Brooks tells ET's Deidre Behar. "This is definitely the vibe I was going for. I tried to channel my inner Aphrodite."

For one of the shoots, Brooks was wrapped in a silky fabric that "gets tossed around" by Lubenkova's assistant. The results are breathtaking, with the mom-to-be looking like a goddess.

"I had never seen photographs quite like it before," she shares, adding, "We had so much fun playing around with all the fabrics and I just love how they turned out."

After looking at the photographs for the first time, Brooks "couldn’t believe it was me!"

"I’ve spent so many hours with the fabulous Supergirl and When Calls the Heart wardrobe departments figuring out how to best navigate my baby bump for television, that it felt quite empowering and exciting to see photographs where the bump was the focus," she says.

"Of course, I also owe endless credit to my longtime makeup artist, Denean Dale, who styled my hair and makeup for the shoot," she adds. "I always love working with artists who have strong visions, and for this shoot, Liliya and Denean had that part handled."

With her baby due at the end of November, Brooks has been keeping busy, preparing for her little one's arrival.

"It's sneaking up," she excitingly says. "I’ve been attending my pregnancy classes and trying to avoid spending too much time on Google. I’m already a worry-wart, and sometimes the internet keeps me up worrying about some pretty strange things."

"I’m still working out the last little bits of the baby’s nursery with my designer," she notes. "It’s been a really fun, little project and I can’t wait for it to all come together. I may or may not have burst into tears when I saw the crib all set up. I had also just worked a 14-hour day, so I was also feeling pretty exhausted in that moment."

While Brooks says that she's not sure if one can ever fully feel ready for your first baby, "I’m definitely doing my best!"

For now, she'll be shooting until late October and have a bit of a break before the baby comes.

"I'm so grateful to be working for networks and bosses that have supported me wholeheartedly throughout my pregnancy," she shares. "Working on two shows while pregnant has been one of the most exhausting things I’ve ever done, but also one of the most rewarding. I think it’s important to show that being pregnant is not a curse, especially in film and television."

"When I found out that Gal Gadot was pregnant during the shoot of Wonder Woman, not only did that give me a boost of encouragement, it also made me recognize that anything is possible," she says.

As for taking a babymoon, while she says it "sounds like a fabulous idea," Brooks notes she's "not very good at sitting around waiting." "So you can bet I will try to plan something fun for my time off… although I probably won’t want to go somewhere too far away in case the baby comes early," she says. "I wouldn’t want to spend my remaining weeks worrying too much."

