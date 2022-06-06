'When Calls the Heart’ Star Chris McNally Welcomes a Baby With Julie Gonzalo
Surprise! Chris McNally and his longtime partner, Julie Gonzalo, have welcomed a baby! "Our hearts are full…Welcome baby M ♥️,” Gonzalo, 40, captioned the post on Instagram.
In the picture, their baby's hand is holding onto two adult fingers, though the newborn's face, outside of a small portion of their cheek, isn’t visible for the camera.
Gonzalo tagged McNally in the post. However, the When Calls the Heart actor has yet to share the announcement on his respective social media accounts.
News of the baby’s arrival comes as a surprise as the pair did not make a pregnancy announcement prior to their baby's birth.
Gonzalo and McNally’s announcement was met with love -- and shock -- from their followers and friends.
“Whaaaaaat??? Julie!!! You had a REAL baby! (I hope our movie baby doesn’t get jealous)
Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” Gonzalo’s Dodgeball co-star, Justin Long, wrote.
“Awww congratulations julieeee!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Alexis Knapp added.
“💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” When Calls the Heart’s Andrea Brooks wrote. Pascal Hutton added, “💗💗💗💗.”
McNally and Gonzalo, who starred alongside each other in Hallmark Channel’s The Sweetest Heart, have been dating for some time. For the most part, the couple have kept their love out of the spotlight and away from social media.
